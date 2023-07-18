Heading 3
Shruti Mehta
Lifestyle
JUly 18, 2023
Pros & Cons of burpees
This exercise requires a smooth and quick transition from squat to jump
Burpee
Image: Pexels
Are you looking for a high-intensity body exercise? Burpees should be your pick
Image: Pexels
High Intensity
This exercise is a perfect warm-up exercise to prepare your body for higher-intensity training
Warm-up
Image: Pexels
Burpees target the muscles of the entire body which can help an individual to attain their fitness goal faster
Quick results
Image: Pexels
Calorie burner
Image: Pexels
This exercise is high-intensity and it can burn extra calories in a quick manner
Image: Pexels
Strength
It is reported that people who perform this exercise regularly feel more strength. There is an improvement in their mobility
The wrist and shoulder muscles are at a high injury risk if the form and body posture are not correct
Injury risk
Image: Pexels
There is a need to learn the form and sets of variations to enhance the effectiveness of this exercise
Need for variation
Image: Pexels
Correct Technique
Image: Pexels
It is important to learn the correct technique before including burpees in your fitness regime
Image: Pexels
This exercise may not be for everyone. It is advisable to take professional advice before starting burpees
Advice
