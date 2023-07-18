Heading 3

Shruti Mehta 

Lifestyle

JUly 18, 2023

Pros & Cons of burpees 

This exercise requires a smooth and quick transition from squat to jump

Burpee

Image: Pexels 

Are you looking for a high-intensity body exercise? Burpees should be your pick 

Image: Pexels 

High Intensity 

This exercise is a perfect warm-up exercise to prepare your body for higher-intensity training 

Warm-up 

Image: Pexels 

Burpees target the muscles of the entire body which can help an individual to attain their fitness goal faster 

Quick results 

Image: Pexels 

Calorie burner 

Image: Pexels 

This exercise is high-intensity and it can burn extra calories in a quick manner 

Image: Pexels 

 Strength 

It is reported that people who perform this exercise regularly feel more strength. There is an improvement in their mobility 

The wrist and shoulder muscles are at a high injury risk if the form and body posture are not correct 

Injury risk 

Image: Pexels 

There is a need to learn the form and sets of variations to enhance the effectiveness of this exercise 

Need for variation

Image: Pexels 

Correct Technique 

Image: Pexels 

It is important to learn the correct technique before including burpees in your fitness regime 

Image: Pexels 

This exercise may not be for everyone. It is advisable to take professional advice before starting burpees 

Advice 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here