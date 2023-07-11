Heading 3

Shruti Mehta 

Lifestyle

JUly 11, 2023

Pros & Cons of dumbbell training 

Dumbbell training requires high stabilization which in turn facilitates the activation of muscle fibers 

Enhanced stabilization

Images:  Pexels   

Dumbbell training causes the limbs to work unilaterally. Thus, it identifies the strength imbalances and works on their elimination 

Images:  Pexels   

Unilateral functioning 

Dumbbell training is relatively safer than bench presses or heavy squats as the risk to get injured is less

Safety 

Images:  Pexels   

This training can be performed by an individual at any fitness level because there are options to add more weight or sets to modify the workout 

Challenging 

Images:  Pexels   

Muscle movement 

Images:  Pexels   

Bench presses or heavy squats might only target limited sets of muscles. But dumbbell training extends the range of motion 

Images:  Pexels   

Health benefits 

This training effectively reduces the risk of stroke and might prevent cardiovascular diseases as well 

It is proven that people who engage in dumbbell training experience better sleep and feel more rejuvenated 

 Improved sleep 

Images:  Pexels   

If you are looking for training that will help you lose weight and tone your muscles, dumbbell training should be your pick 

Tones the body 

Images:  Pexels   

Holding breath 

Images:  Pexels   

While exercising with dumbbells, one tends to hold their breath without noticing. But it is crucial to focus on breathing or one can increase their blood pressure 

Images:  Pexels 

It is important to pay close attention to body posture while dumbbell training as it might lead to injuries or muscle pain 

Bad body position 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here