Shruti Mehta
lifestyle
SEPTEMBER 1, 2023
Pros & Cons of PDA
The development of an emotional bond is crucial for any relationship. Showing affection in public might be the reinforcement of the same
Emotional Bond
Actions convey things better than words! Displaying such affection might express the unspoken love
Love
Physical intimacy is crucial in a relationship! A loving touch from your partner can release oxytocin, enhancing the feelings of trust and intimacy
Intimacy
Engaging in PDA can feature your unity as a couple. It sends a message that you are in a healthy, happy relationship, thus reassuring both partners
Unity
Routine
Are you falling into a routine that has dimmed the spark of your relationship? Showing affection in public can spice things up
Displaying PDA might seem odd to couples, but it can give you some beautiful memories to cherish
Memories
PDA is good, but an excessive display of affection can blur the lines between the public and private spheres, causing the couple to lose privacy
Privacy
Public displays of affection may not be everyone’s cup of tea. If one partner feels pressurized to engage in PDA, they might feel uncomfortable
Discomfort
Engaging in PDA might lead to people making negative comments about your relationship. It can affect the mental health of the partners
Judgement
Displaying affection should be a reflection of your inner feelings and not a tactic to show off to people
Exaggeration
