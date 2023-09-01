Heading 3

SEPTEMBER 1, 2023

Pros & Cons of PDA 

The development of an emotional bond is crucial for any relationship. Showing affection in public might be the reinforcement of the same 

 Emotional Bond 

Image: Pexels 

Actions convey things better than words! Displaying such affection might express the unspoken love 

 Love 

Image: Pexels 

Physical intimacy is crucial in a relationship! A loving touch from your partner can release oxytocin, enhancing the feelings of trust and intimacy 

Intimacy 

Image: Pexels 

Engaging in PDA can feature your unity as a couple. It sends a message that you are in a healthy, happy relationship, thus reassuring both partners 

 Unity 

Image: Pexels 

Routine 

Image: Pexels 

Are you falling into a routine that has dimmed the spark of your relationship? Showing affection in public can spice things up 

Displaying PDA might seem odd to couples, but it can give you some beautiful memories to cherish 

Memories 

Image: Pexels 

PDA is good, but an excessive display of affection can blur the lines between the public and private spheres, causing the couple to lose privacy 

Privacy 

Image: Pexels 

Public displays of affection may not be everyone’s cup of tea. If one partner feels pressurized to engage in PDA, they might feel uncomfortable 

Discomfort 

Image: Pexels 

Engaging in PDA might lead to people making negative comments about your relationship. It can affect the mental health of the partners 

Judgement 

Image: Pexels 

Displaying affection should be a reflection of your inner feelings and not a tactic to show off to people

Exaggeration 

Image: Pexels 

