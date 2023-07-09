Heading 3

 Jiya Surana

Lifestyle

JUly 06, 2023

Protect your peace in 10 ways

Avoid gossip and drama

#1

Image: Pexels

Let go of things you can't control

Image: Pexels


#2

Avoid comparing yourself to others

#3

Image: Pexels

Keep your faith larger than your fears

#4

Image: Pexels

#5

Image: Pexels

Don't do anything that doesn't feel right

Image: Pexels

#6


Stay away from people who drain your energy

Please yourself before trying to please others

#7

Image: Pexels

Speak kindly to yourself and other people

Image: Pexels

#8

#9

Image: Pexels

Don't be afraid to spend some time alone

Image: Pexels

Ignore any opinions that don't enhance your life

#10

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here