Jiya Surana
Lifestyle
JUly 06, 2023
Protect your peace in 10 ways
Avoid gossip and drama
#1
Image: Pexels
Let go of things you can't control
Image: Pexels
#2
Avoid comparing yourself to others
#3
Image: Pexels
Keep your faith larger than your fears
#4
Image: Pexels
#5
Image: Pexels
Don't do anything that doesn't feel right
Image: Pexels
#6
Stay away from people who drain your energy
Please yourself before trying to please others
#7
Image: Pexels
Speak kindly to yourself and other people
Image: Pexels
#8
#9
Image: Pexels
Don't be afraid to spend some time alone
Image: Pexels
Ignore any opinions that don't enhance your life
#10
