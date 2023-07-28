Heading 3

Shruti Mehta 

Lifestyle

JULY 28, 2023

Protein-rich breakfast 

Unsweetened peanut butter is an excellent source of protein and is void of any extra sugars. Bananas are a great source of fibers 

Peanut Butter- Banana Pancakes 

Image: Pexels 

The yogurt and nuts in this breakfast bowl are the protein element. Blueberries are an amazing source of antioxidants 

Image: Pexels 

Blueberry & Mixed Nut Parfait 

When in doubt, simply opt for this egg and cheese breakfast option for a delicious and protein-filled meal 

Egg & Cheese Sandwiches 

Image: Pexels 

Keep your breakfast simple yet protein packed with sunny-side-up eggs 

sunny side-up eggs 

Image: Pexels 

Shakshuka

Image: Pexels 

This Mediterranean breakfast is full of flavors. Yet the feta cheese and eggs make it replete with protein 

Image: Pexels 

Smoothie bowl 

A smoothie bowl might be rich in antioxidants, but add a scoop of your preferred protein powder to make it protein rich 

Are you looking for a protein-filled breakfast option? Try scrambled egg and bean tacos 

Tacos 

Image: Pexels 

Make yourself the perfect morning treat with chickpea waffles loaded with veggies of your choice 

Chickpea waffles

Image: Pexels 

Egg muffins 

Image: Pexels 

If you enjoy eating eggs, you cannot sleep on these scrumptious spinach and goat cheese egg muffins 

Image: Pexels 

Eggs make an excellent source of protein. Team it up with some avocado and cheese to make it extra tasty 

Avocado Omelet

