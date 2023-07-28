Heading 3
Shruti Mehta
Lifestyle
JULY 28, 2023
Protein-rich breakfast
Unsweetened peanut butter is an excellent source of protein and is void of any extra sugars. Bananas are a great source of fibers
Peanut Butter- Banana Pancakes
Image: Pexels
The yogurt and nuts in this breakfast bowl are the protein element. Blueberries are an amazing source of antioxidants
Image: Pexels
Blueberry & Mixed Nut Parfait
When in doubt, simply opt for this egg and cheese breakfast option for a delicious and protein-filled meal
Egg & Cheese Sandwiches
Image: Pexels
Keep your breakfast simple yet protein packed with sunny-side-up eggs
sunny side-up eggs
Image: Pexels
Shakshuka
Image: Pexels
This Mediterranean breakfast is full of flavors. Yet the feta cheese and eggs make it replete with protein
Image: Pexels
Smoothie bowl
A smoothie bowl might be rich in antioxidants, but add a scoop of your preferred protein powder to make it protein rich
Are you looking for a protein-filled breakfast option? Try scrambled egg and bean tacos
Tacos
Image: Pexels
Make yourself the perfect morning treat with chickpea waffles loaded with veggies of your choice
Chickpea waffles
Image: Pexels
Egg muffins
Image: Pexels
If you enjoy eating eggs, you cannot sleep on these scrumptious spinach and goat cheese egg muffins
Image: Pexels
Eggs make an excellent source of protein. Team it up with some avocado and cheese to make it extra tasty
Avocado Omelet
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.