Raina Reyaz

lifestyle 

January 17, 2024

Protein-rich rice bowl recipes to try

Grilled chicken breast slices paired with a colorful mix of roasted vegetables over a bed of quinoa or brown rice, drizzled with a zesty lemon-tahini dressing

Grilled Chicken and Veggie Delight

Cubes of marinated and pan-seared tofu, nestled among a medley of stir-fried broccoli, bell peppers, and snap peas, served over a base of jasmine rice with a generous pour of teriyaki sauce

Teriyaki Tofu Power Bowl

Succulent shrimp seasoned with a blend of spices, accompanied by black beans, corn, avocado, and cilantro-lime rice, finished with a spicy mango salsa

Spicy Shrimp Fiesta Bowl

Sautéed mushrooms and roasted chickpeas over a bed of quinoa, seasoned with garlic and thyme, garnished with cherry tomatoes and a drizzle of balsamic glaze

Mushroom and Chickpea Bliss

Baked salmon fillet served with a mix of quinoa and wild rice, topped with creamy avocado slices, cucumber ribbons, and a squeeze of fresh lime

Salmon Avocado Glow Bowl

Grilled chicken breast coated in a vibrant mango-chili marinade, paired with fluffy basmati rice, mango chunks, and a sprinkle of chopped mint for a tropical delight

Mango Tango Chicken Bowl

Black beans seasoned with cumin and chili powder, combined with corn, diced tomatoes, and cilantro-lime rice, garnished with diced avocado and a dollop of Greek yogurt

Southwestern Black Bean Fiesta

Lentils and roasted eggplant tossed in a garlic and herb vinaigrette served over a blend of wild rice and quinoa

Protein-packed lentil and Eggplant Delight

Lentil and Quinoa Harvest Bowl

Hearty lentils and quinoa mixed with roasted sweet potatoes, Brussels sprouts, and a tangy apple cider vinaigrette for a nutritious autumn-inspired bowl

Thinly sliced beef stir-fried with broccoli, bell peppers, and snap peas, served over brown rice and drizzled with a savory sesame-ginger sauce

Sesame-Ginger Beef Stir-Fry

