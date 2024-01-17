Heading 3
Raina Reyaz
lifestyle
January 17, 2024
Protein-rich rice bowl recipes to try
Grilled chicken breast slices paired with a colorful mix of roasted vegetables over a bed of quinoa or brown rice, drizzled with a zesty lemon-tahini dressing
Grilled Chicken and Veggie Delight
Image Source: Pexels
Cubes of marinated and pan-seared tofu, nestled among a medley of stir-fried broccoli, bell peppers, and snap peas, served over a base of jasmine rice with a generous pour of teriyaki sauce
Teriyaki Tofu Power Bowl
Image Source: Pexels
Succulent shrimp seasoned with a blend of spices, accompanied by black beans, corn, avocado, and cilantro-lime rice, finished with a spicy mango salsa
Spicy Shrimp Fiesta Bowl
Image Source: Pexels
Sautéed mushrooms and roasted chickpeas over a bed of quinoa, seasoned with garlic and thyme, garnished with cherry tomatoes and a drizzle of balsamic glaze
Mushroom and Chickpea Bliss
Image Source: Pexels
Baked salmon fillet served with a mix of quinoa and wild rice, topped with creamy avocado slices, cucumber ribbons, and a squeeze of fresh lime
Image Source: Pexels
Salmon Avocado Glow Bowl
Grilled chicken breast coated in a vibrant mango-chili marinade, paired with fluffy basmati rice, mango chunks, and a sprinkle of chopped mint for a tropical delight
Mango Tango Chicken Bowl
Image Source: Pexels
Black beans seasoned with cumin and chili powder, combined with corn, diced tomatoes, and cilantro-lime rice, garnished with diced avocado and a dollop of Greek yogurt
Southwestern Black Bean Fiesta
Image Source: Pexels
Lentils and roasted eggplant tossed in a garlic and herb vinaigrette served over a blend of wild rice and quinoa
Protein-packed lentil and Eggplant Delight
Image Source: Pexels
Lentil and Quinoa Harvest Bowl
Image Source: Pexels
Hearty lentils and quinoa mixed with roasted sweet potatoes, Brussels sprouts, and a tangy apple cider vinaigrette for a nutritious autumn-inspired bowl
Thinly sliced beef stir-fried with broccoli, bell peppers, and snap peas, served over brown rice and drizzled with a savory sesame-ginger sauce
Sesame-Ginger Beef Stir-Fry
Image Source: Pexels
