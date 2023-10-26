Heading 3

Raina Reyaz

lifestyle

OCTOBER 26, 2023

Pumpkin recipes 

Kick off your pumpkin culinary adventure with a classic PSL. Learn how to make this beloved seasonal coffee drink right at home, complete with a sprinkle of pumpkin spice and whipped cream

Pumpkin Spice Latte

Image Source: pexels

Creamy Pumpkin Soup

Image Source: pexels

Warm your soul with a creamy pumpkin soup that combines the richness of pumpkin with the comforting embrace of spices. Perfect for those chilly autumn evenings

Take your taste buds on a trip to Italy with a luscious pumpkin risotto. Creamy Arborio rice infused with pumpkin and Parmesan cheese creates a dish that's both comforting and elegant

 Pumpkin Risotto

Image Source: pexels

Explore a delightful pumpkin pasta recipe that pairs al dente noodles with a velvety pumpkin sauce. Top it with toasted pine nuts and sage for a dish that's bursting with flavor

Pumpkin Pasta

Image Source: pexels

Don't throw away those pumpkin seeds! Roast them with a blend of spices for a crunchy, addictive snack that's perfect for munching on while watching the leaves fall 

Spiced Pumpkin Seeds

Image Source: pexels

For a hearty, wholesome dish, try baking a pumpkin stuffed with a medley of savory ingredients like bread, cheese, and herbs. It's a showstopper at any dinner table

 Pumpkin Stuffed with Everything Good

Image Source: pexels

For a spicy twist on pumpkin, whip up a pot of pumpkin and black bean chili. The combination of the sweet pumpkin and the heat of chili spices is sure to tantalize your taste buds

Pumpkin and Black Bean Chili

Image Source: pexels

Indulge in a decadent breakfast with pumpkin spice pancakes. Fluffy, fragrant, and drizzled with maple syrup, these pancakes are a great way to start your day

Pumpkin Spice Pancakes

Image Source: pexels

Baking enthusiasts, rejoice! Learn how to make a moist and flavorful pumpkin bread that's perfect for enjoying with a cup of tea or coffee

 Pumpkin Bread

Image Source: pexels

For a grand finale, savor a slice of pumpkin cheesecake. Creamy, rich, and topped with a luscious caramel sauce, it's the ultimate dessert to celebrate the pumpkin season

 Pumpkin Cheesecake

Image Source: pexels

