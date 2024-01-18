Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
lifestyle
January 18, 2024
Questions girls are afraid to ask boys
What makes you guys suddenly cut off communication with girls?
#1
What did you underestimate in your previous relationship?
#2
Who should pay for the first date?
#3
What is the most attractive feature of a girl?
#4
What were the reasons for ending your previous relationship?
#5
Is it considered offensive if a girl suggests splitting the bill on a date?
#6
Do you like staying in touch throughout the day?
#7
How do you react if someone cheats on you?
#8
#9
Have you made comparisons between me and your ex?
According to you, what's the greatest advantage of being in a relationship?
#10
