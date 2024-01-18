Heading 3

January 18, 2024

Questions girls are afraid to ask boys

What makes you guys suddenly cut off communication with girls?

What did you underestimate in your previous relationship?

Who should pay for the first date?

What is the most attractive feature of a girl?

What were the reasons for ending your previous relationship?

Is it considered offensive if a girl suggests splitting the bill on a date?

Do you like staying in touch throughout the day?

How do you react if someone cheats on you?

Have you made comparisons between me and your ex?

According to you, what's the greatest advantage of being in a relationship?

