june 02, 2024
Questions only loyal partners can answer
Have you ever thought of cheating on me?
What is your biggest fear or concern about our relationship?
What are your beliefs and values regarding sexual intimacy, and how do you see them fitting into our relationship?
If we were to switch roles for a day, what would you do differently?
Am I Good partner? Are you happy in our relationship?
Is there anything about your past relationships that bothers you?
Have you ever thought of double-dating?
Can't a relationship succeed without sexual Intercourse?
Tell me your dark secrets
Do you really see our future together?
