Mohit K Dixit

lifestyle 

june 02, 2024

Questions only loyal partners can answer

Have you ever thought of cheating on me? 

#1

What is your biggest fear or concern about our relationship?

#2

What are your beliefs and values regarding sexual intimacy, and how do you see them fitting into our relationship?

#3

If we were to switch roles for a day, what would you do differently?

#4

Am I Good partner? Are you happy in our relationship? 

#5

Is there anything about your past relationships that bothers you? 

#6

Have you ever thought of double-dating? 

#7

Can't a relationship succeed without sexual Intercourse? 

#8

Tell me your dark secrets

#9

Do you really see our future together? 

#10

