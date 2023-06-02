JUNE 02, 2023
Questions to ask bridal makeup artists
What is your experience and training in wedding or bridal makeup?
Experience
Image: pexels
Image: pexels
Can you show me your past work and portfolio?
Area of work
Image: pexels
How many people can you accommodate in one day and do you have a team to assist you?
Services
Image: pexels
How much do you charge and is there a deposit required?
Price
Image: pexels
What makeup products do you use and are they allergy tested?
Products
Can you accommodate my desired makeup look and style?
Requirement
Image: pexels
Image Meenakshi dutt Instagram
Can you travel out of the city for my wedding?
Travel
Image: pexels
Can I book a wedding makeup trial appointment?
Trial
Image: pexels
How can you make my wedding makeup last and look good in photos?
Policies
Image: pexels
Which bridal look would you suggest for me?
Suggestion
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.