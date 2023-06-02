Heading 3

Jiya Surana

 lifestyle

JUNE 02, 2023

Questions to ask bridal makeup artists

What is your experience and training in wedding or bridal makeup?

Experience

Image: pexels

Image: pexels

Can you show me your past work and portfolio?

Area of work

Image: pexels

How many people can you accommodate in one day and do you have a team to assist you?

Services

Image: pexels

How much do you charge and is there a deposit required?

Price

Image: pexels

What makeup products do you use and are they allergy tested?

Products

Can you accommodate my desired makeup look and style?

Requirement

Image: pexels

Image Meenakshi dutt Instagram

Can you travel out of the city for my wedding?

Travel

Image: pexels

Can I book a wedding makeup trial appointment?

Trial

Image: pexels

How can you make my wedding makeup last and look good in photos?

Policies

Image: pexels

Which bridal look would you suggest for me?

Suggestion

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here