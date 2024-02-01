Heading 3

Questions to ask in an arranged marriage

Who says arranged marriages can't turn into great love stories? Sure, it might be scary to commit to a person you barely know but that's why we're here to help you

These simple questions are the first major steps in knowing your potential partner

Can you share more about your family background and the values that are important to you?

What are your main interests and hobbies? 

How do you like to spend your leisure time?

Could you tell me about your career goals and how you envision your professional future?

How do you typically handle disagreements or conflicts in a relationship?

What are your expectations and priorities in a marital relationship?

How do you feel about having children, and what are your thoughts on family planning?

How do you prioritize your physical and mental health, and are there any health-related aspects I should be aware of?

