Heading 3
Jiya Surana
lifestyle
FEBRUARY 1, 2024
Questions to ask in an arranged marriage
Who says arranged marriages can't turn into great love stories? Sure, it might be scary to commit to a person you barely know but that's why we're here to help you
Arrange marriage
Image: Pexels
These simple questions are the first major steps in knowing your potential partner
Questions
Image: Pexels
Can you share more about your family background and the values that are important to you?
#1
Image: Pexels
What are your main interests and hobbies?
#2
Image: Pexels
How do you like to spend your leisure time?
#3
Image: Pexels
Could you tell me about your career goals and how you envision your professional future?
#4
Image: Pexels
How do you typically handle disagreements or conflicts in a relationship?
#5
Image: Pexels
What are your expectations and priorities in a marital relationship?
#6
Image: Pexels
How do you feel about having children, and what are your thoughts on family planning?
#7
Image: Pexels
How do you prioritize your physical and mental health, and are there any health-related aspects I should be aware of?
#8
Image: Pexels
