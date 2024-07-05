Heading 3
Questions to ask your bestie about nature
What's your favorite season?
Do you enjoy hiking?
What's the most beautiful landscape you've ever seen?
Do you prefer the beach or the mountains?
What's your favorite outdoor activity?
Have you ever gone camping? If not, would you?
What's your favorite flower?
What's the best sunrise or sunset you've witnessed?
Do you prefer city life or living in the countryside?
What's your favorite outdoor photography spot?
