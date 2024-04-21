Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit 

lifestyle 

APRIL 21, 2024

Questions to ask your Children at Dinner

How was your day? 

#1

What did you learn today? 

#2

Did anything surprise you? 

#3

Did you help anyone today? 

#4

What made you laugh today? 

#5

Is there anything in your mind that you'd like to talk about? 

#6

Did you like the food? 

#7

#8

Have you paid gratitude to someone today? 

#9

What are your plans for tomorrow? 

#10

Is there anything that bothers you? 

