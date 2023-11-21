Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
NOVEMBER 21, 2023
Questions to ask your ex
What went wrong from your perspective?
Were there specific events or behaviors that led to the breakup?
What were your needs and expectations in the relationship that weren't met?
Is there anything you wished I had known or understood better during our relationship?
Do you think there's potential for us to be friends in the future?
How did you feel when we broke up?
Do you think we would be happier together than apart?
How do you feel about me now?
How can we both heal and move on in a healthy way?
What advice do you have for me moving forward?
