March 24, 2024
Questions to ask your Grandparents
What was your favorite childhood memory?
Did you have any nicknames in your childhood?
Did you have any family traditions?
What was the most important lesson your parents taught you?
What was your biggest accomplishment in your career?
Did you have any regrets about your career choices?
Where did you meet your partner?
What was the happiest moment you shared as a couple?
What was your favorite place you ever visited?
What was the most beautiful place you ever saw?
