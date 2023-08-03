Heading 3

Shruti Mehta

Lifestyle

AUGUST 03, 2023

Questions for married couples to revive spark

Image: Pexels 

Marriage is a crucial step in the life of most people. But with time, you may feel the spark fading

 Marriage 

Appreciation is crucial to keep the thrill alive. Ask your partner what they appreciate the most about your relationship

Image: Pexels 

Appreciation

Fond memories can revive a relationship. Ask your partner where would they like to travel with you and the reason for the same 

Image: Pexels 

Travel

Open and effective communication is the key to a healthy relationship. Discuss with your partner on how you both can improve your communication 

Image: Pexels 

Communication 

Team 

Image: Pexels 

Any relationship is successful when two individuals work as a team. How can you both manage stress better and work as a team

Image: Pexels 

Future 

A strong relationship survives the challenges of the present and hopes for a better future together. Ask your partner how they envision the future of your relationship

Job responsibilities and stress can restrict you from having fun. Discuss with your partner how you can make your everyday lives more joyous

Fun 

Image: Pexels 

Physical attraction is good. But personalities are more attractive! Ask your partner what they find most attractive about you

Attraction

Image: Pexels 

Pleasure

Image: Pexels 

It is pivotal to seek pleasure in a relationship. Ask your partner what is their guilty pleasure

Image: Pexels 

A date night can spark romance like nothing else! Discuss with your partner how you can make your date nights more meaningful 

Date nights 

