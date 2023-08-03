Heading 3
AUGUST 03, 2023
Questions for married couples to revive spark
Image: Pexels
Marriage is a crucial step in the life of most people. But with time, you may feel the spark fading
Marriage
Appreciation is crucial to keep the thrill alive. Ask your partner what they appreciate the most about your relationship
Image: Pexels
Appreciation
Fond memories can revive a relationship. Ask your partner where would they like to travel with you and the reason for the same
Image: Pexels
Travel
Open and effective communication is the key to a healthy relationship. Discuss with your partner on how you both can improve your communication
Image: Pexels
Communication
Team
Image: Pexels
Any relationship is successful when two individuals work as a team. How can you both manage stress better and work as a team
Image: Pexels
Future
A strong relationship survives the challenges of the present and hopes for a better future together. Ask your partner how they envision the future of your relationship
Job responsibilities and stress can restrict you from having fun. Discuss with your partner how you can make your everyday lives more joyous
Fun
Image: Pexels
Physical attraction is good. But personalities are more attractive! Ask your partner what they find most attractive about you
Attraction
Image: Pexels
Pleasure
Image: Pexels
It is pivotal to seek pleasure in a relationship. Ask your partner what is their guilty pleasure
Image: Pexels
A date night can spark romance like nothing else! Discuss with your partner how you can make your date nights more meaningful
Date nights
