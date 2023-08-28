Heading 3

Questions to spark playful conversations 

Each person has their own set of preferences. You can ask, “What is the most attractive quality in a person, in your opinion?” 

Quality 

It is a good idea to flirt with your date. “Do you believe in love at first sight, or should I walk by again?” 

 Flirt 

You can understand a person better by knowing their likes and dislikes! “What is your favorite way to unwind after a long day?” 

Favorites 

It is interesting to ask “If you could have any superpower, what would it be, and how would you use it?”

Superpower 

Romance 

You can ask them something based on their past experiences. “What is the most romantic gesture you have ever done for someone?”

Rainy day 

A rainy day seems like a perfect opportunity to romance. “What is your favorite way to spend a rainy day?”

Communication is crucial in any relationship! “Do you prefer texting or talking on the phone?” 

Communication 

It is essential to understand the love language of an individual. “Do you believe in love languages? What is yours?” 

 Love Language 

Sunday 

Sundays are meant to sit back and relax! “What is your idea of the perfect lazy Sunday?”

We all desire to have special abilities at some point in life! “If you could be invisible for a day, how would you spend it?” 

 Ability 

