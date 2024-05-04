Heading 3

Quick and Easy Paneer Paratha Recipe

Known for its delicious taste, Paneer Paratha is a high-protein food that you easily make at home 

Paneer Paratha 

Wheat Flour: 2 cups
Water: 2 cups
Ghee - 1 tsp 

 Ingredients For Dough 

Ingredients for stuffing

Paneer - 200 g
Onion finely chopped - ½ cup
Coriander finely chopped - 1 tbsp
Green chillies chopped - 2
Red Chilli Powder - 1 tsp
 Salt - ½ tsp
 Ghee or oil (for roasting)

Knead soft wheat flour dough. Add 1 tsp Ghee for a better result 

Step 1

Grate paneer and prepare the stuffing by mixing it well with all the other ingredients: Chopped onions, green chillies, salt, coriander, and red chilli powder

Step 2 

Now, it's time to prepare small dough bowls and fill the prepared stuffing of Paneer 

 Step 3

Make Parathas as per your desired shape by using some dry flour 

Step 4 

Step 5 

Heat a pan and transfer paratha onto it and let it cook from one side. Till then, drop two tbsp oil on the other side of the paratha and roast it by flipping it

 Step 6

Once your paratha is cooked from both sides, transfer it to your serving plate 

And now you are good to go! You can enjoy it with chutney, dahi or tomato ketchup

Step 7 

