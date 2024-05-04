Heading 3
Quick and Easy Paneer Paratha Recipe
Known for its delicious taste, Paneer Paratha is a high-protein food that you easily make at home
Paneer Paratha
Wheat Flour: 2 cups
Water: 2 cups
Ghee - 1 tsp
Ingredients For Dough
Ingredients for stuffing
Paneer - 200 g
Onion finely chopped - ½ cup
Coriander finely chopped - 1 tbsp
Green chillies chopped - 2
Red Chilli Powder - 1 tsp
Salt - ½ tsp
Ghee or oil (for roasting)
Knead soft wheat flour dough. Add 1 tsp Ghee for a better result
Step 1
Grate paneer and prepare the stuffing by mixing it well with all the other ingredients: Chopped onions, green chillies, salt, coriander, and red chilli powder
Step 2
Now, it's time to prepare small dough bowls and fill the prepared stuffing of Paneer
Step 3
Make Parathas as per your desired shape by using some dry flour
Step 4
Step 5
Heat a pan and transfer paratha onto it and let it cook from one side. Till then, drop two tbsp oil on the other side of the paratha and roast it by flipping it
Step 6
Once your paratha is cooked from both sides, transfer it to your serving plate
And now you are good to go! You can enjoy it with chutney, dahi or tomato ketchup
Step 7
