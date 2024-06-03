Quick and Easy Recipes for Busy Weeknights

Combine 8 oz spaghetti, 2 cups cherry tomatoes, 1 sliced onion, 4 sliced garlic cloves, 4 cups vegetable broth, and 2 tbsp olive oil in a pot. Bring to a boil, reduce heat, and simmer for 10 minutes, stirring occasionally. Serve hot with grated Parmesan cheese and fresh basil leaves
One-Pot Spaghetti
Image Source: Freepik
Heat 1 tbsp sesame oil in a pan, cook 2 sliced chicken breasts until browned. Add 2 cups mixed vegetables, 2 tbsp soy sauce, and 1 tbsp hoisin sauce. Stir-fry for 5-7 minutes until vegetables are tender
Stir-Fry Chicken and Vegetables
Image Source: Freepik
Mix 1 cup yogurt, 1 tbsp ginger-garlic paste, 1 tsp turmeric, 1 tsp chili powder, 1 tsp garam masala, salt, and lemon juice. Marinate 250g paneer cubes in this mixture for 30 minutes. Skewer the paneer and grill or bake at 200°C for 15 minutes
Paneer Tikka
Image Source: Freepik
Cook 1 cup basmati rice and set aside. Sauté 1 sliced onion until golden, add 2 chopped tomatoes, and cook until soft. Add 2 cups mixed vegetables, 2 tbsp biryani masala, and 1/4 cup yogurt. Cook until vegetables are tender. Layer rice and vegetable mix in a dish, and garnish with fresh coriander and mint leaves
Vegetable Biryani
Image Source: Freepik
Sauté 1 chopped onion until golden. Add 2 pureed tomatoes and cook until oil separates. Add 2 cups cooked chickpeas, 2 tbsp chole masala, 1 tsp turmeric, and 1 tsp chili powder. Simmer for 15 minutes. Garnish with fresh coriander
Image Source: Freepik
Chole (Chickpea Curry)
Heat 2 tbsp olive oil in a skillet over medium heat. Add 4 minced garlic cloves and cook until fragrant. Add 1 lb peeled and deveined shrimp, cook until pink, about 3 minutes per side. Squeeze the juice of 1 lemon over shrimp and garnish with chopped fresh parsley
Garlic Shrimp
Image Source: Freepik
Beat 2 eggs and 2 tbsp milk in a microwave-safe mug. Stir in 1/4 cup diced veggies and 1/4 cup shredded cheese. Season with salt and pepper. Microwave on high for 1-2 minutes until eggs are set
Microwave Mug Omelette
Image Source: Freepik
Knead 2 cups of whole wheat flour with water to make dough. Mix 2 mashed potatoes, 1 chopped onion, 2 chopped green chilies, 1 tsp cumin seeds, fresh coriander, and salt. Roll dough into small circles, fill with potato mix and seal. Roll again and cook on a hot griddle with ghee until golden
Aloo Paratha
Image Source: Freepik
Cucumber Raita
Image Source: Freepik
Mix 1 cup yogurt and 1 grated cucumber. Add 1 tsp of cumin powder and salt. Garnish with fresh coriander
Preheat the oven to 375°F. Place 2 chicken breasts in a baking dish, spread 1/4 cup pesto sauce over chicken and sprinkle with 1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese. Bake for 25-30 minutes until chicken is cooked through