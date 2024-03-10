Heading 3

Quick breakfast ideas for hostel students

Layer yogurt with granola and your favorite fruits in a cup or jar for a quick and nutritious breakfast

Yogurt Parfait 

Image: pexels

Chop up some fresh fruits like apples, bananas, and berries for a refreshing and healthy breakfast option

Fruit Salad 

Image: pexels

Toast bread and spread it with peanut butter, almond butter, or any other nut butter for a protein-packed meal

Toast with Nut Butter 

Image: pexels

Prepare instant oatmeal with hot water and add toppings like honey, nuts, or dried fruit for extra flavor and texture

Instant Oatmeal 

Image: pexels

 Blend together fruits, spinach, yogurt, and a splash of milk or juice for a quick and portable breakfast

Image: pexels

Smoothie

 Boil a batch of eggs ahead of time and grab one or two for a protein-rich breakfast on the go

Hard-boiled Eggs

Image: pexels

Pour cereal into a bowl and add milk for a simple and satisfying breakfast

Cereal with Milk 

Image: pexels

Grab a granola bar for a convenient breakfast option that you can eat on your way to class

Granola Bar 

Image: pexels

Trail Mix 

Image: pexels

Mix together nuts, seeds, dried fruits, and a handful of chocolate chips for a quick and energy-boosting breakfast

 Spread peanut butter on a banana for a tasty and filling breakfast that requires no preparation

Banana with Peanut Butter

Image: pexels

