Nikita Vishwakarma
lifestyle
March 10, 2024
Quick breakfast ideas for hostel students
Layer yogurt with granola and your favorite fruits in a cup or jar for a quick and nutritious breakfast
Yogurt Parfait
Image: pexels
Chop up some fresh fruits like apples, bananas, and berries for a refreshing and healthy breakfast option
Fruit Salad
Image: pexels
Toast bread and spread it with peanut butter, almond butter, or any other nut butter for a protein-packed meal
Toast with Nut Butter
Image: pexels
Prepare instant oatmeal with hot water and add toppings like honey, nuts, or dried fruit for extra flavor and texture
Instant Oatmeal
Image: pexels
Blend together fruits, spinach, yogurt, and a splash of milk or juice for a quick and portable breakfast
Image: pexels
Smoothie
Boil a batch of eggs ahead of time and grab one or two for a protein-rich breakfast on the go
Hard-boiled Eggs
Image: pexels
Pour cereal into a bowl and add milk for a simple and satisfying breakfast
Cereal with Milk
Image: pexels
Grab a granola bar for a convenient breakfast option that you can eat on your way to class
Granola Bar
Image: pexels
Trail Mix
Image: pexels
Mix together nuts, seeds, dried fruits, and a handful of chocolate chips for a quick and energy-boosting breakfast
Spread peanut butter on a banana for a tasty and filling breakfast that requires no preparation
Banana with Peanut Butter
Image: pexels
