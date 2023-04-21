APRIL 21, 2023
Quick Breakfast Ideas For Working Women
Eggs are rich in protein and are easy to make. You can get your daily dose of proteins, vitamins and minerals from eggs and that too in less than five minutes. Make scrambled eggs or egg bhurji. Toast two slices of bread and you are good to go
Scrambled eggs
Another egg variant that will be ready on your breakfast table in no time is hard boiled eggs. You can put the eggs on the stove to boil and while you get dressed for work, your breakfast will be ready. Break the shell, sprinkle salt and pepper and gobble them down with your tea or milk
Boiled eggs
Peanut butter is a healthy option as it’s a good source of protein and potassium. Apply some peanut butter on a slice of bread and enjoy
Peanut butter sandwich
Throw in all your favourite fruits along with some milk and ice in a blender. Blend all the ingredients together and empty it in glasses. Your morning meal is ready
Fruit smoothie
Oats
With complex carbohydrates, fibres and carbs, this ingredient scores high on health benefits. Cook them with milk or low-fat soy milk, add honey and some fruits if you wish and make a bowlful of yummy morning meal
Chop strawberries, add a handful or walnuts and almonds both chopped, a spoonful of honey and sprinkle some cinnamon. Mix them together and enjoy this bowl of deliciousness. In the summer, you can switch the strawberries with mangoes and skip the honey
Fruits and milk
Iron-rich cereals are easy and can be made fun. A bowl full of cereals can be eaten with fruits, nuts, honey and even yogurt
Cereal
A bowl full of yogurt is healthy and beneficial. It contains good bacteria that work to your body’s advantage. It is high in protein and stocked with multiple vitamins too. Add fruits, nuts, honey and enhance the flavour of your yogurt
Yogurt
Biscuits and chai is a staple for people who do not get enough time to prepare a lavish breakfast. So, opt for a healthy option and choose whole wheat or oats biscuits
Oats biscuits
A brown bread sandwich slathered with butter and stuffed with a few slices of tomatoes and boiled potatoes is a wholesome morning meal
Veggie sandwich
