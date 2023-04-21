Heading 3

APRIL 21, 2023

Quick Breakfast Ideas For Working Women

Image- Pexels

Eggs are rich in protein and are easy to make. You can get your daily dose of proteins, vitamins and minerals from eggs and that too in less than five minutes. Make scrambled eggs or egg bhurji. Toast two slices of bread and you are good to go

Scrambled eggs 

Image- Pexels

Another egg variant that will be ready on your breakfast table in no time is hard boiled eggs. You can put the eggs on the stove to boil and while you get dressed for work, your breakfast will be ready. Break the shell, sprinkle salt and pepper and gobble them down with your tea or milk

Boiled eggs 

Peanut butter is a healthy option as it’s a good source of protein and potassium. Apply some peanut butter on a slice of bread and enjoy 

Image- Pexels

Peanut butter sandwich 

Throw in all your favourite fruits along with some milk and ice in a blender. Blend all the ingredients together and empty it in glasses. Your morning meal is ready

Image- Pexels

Fruit smoothie 

Image- Pexels

Oats

With complex carbohydrates, fibres and carbs, this ingredient scores high on health benefits. Cook them with milk or low-fat soy milk, add honey and some fruits if you wish and make a bowlful of yummy morning meal

Chop strawberries, add a handful or walnuts and almonds both chopped, a spoonful of honey and sprinkle some cinnamon. Mix them together and enjoy this bowl of deliciousness. In the summer, you can switch the strawberries with mangoes and skip the honey

Image- Pexels

Fruits and milk 

Iron-rich cereals are easy and can be made fun. A bowl full of cereals can be eaten with fruits, nuts, honey and even yogurt

Image- Pexels

Cereal 

A bowl full of yogurt is healthy and beneficial. It contains good bacteria that work to your body’s advantage. It is high in protein and stocked with multiple vitamins too.  Add fruits, nuts, honey and enhance the flavour of your yogurt

Image- Pexels

Yogurt 

Biscuits and chai is a staple for people who do not get enough time to prepare a lavish breakfast. So, opt for a healthy option and choose whole wheat or oats biscuits

Image- Pexels

Oats biscuits 

A brown bread sandwich slathered with butter and stuffed with a few slices of tomatoes and boiled potatoes is a wholesome morning meal

Image- Pexels

Veggie sandwich 

