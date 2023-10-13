Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
lifestyle
OCTOBER 13, 2023
Quick Recipes for Beginners
A quick recipe with the the taste of tamarind, peanuts and chana dal
Tamarind rice
Image Source: Pexels
Rice mixed with tossed veggies like cabbage, carrot, baby corn, chilies, garlic, and soy sauce can be a perfect lunch option
Vegetable fried rice
Image Source: Pexels
Try this Spaghetti; saute garlic, fresh parsley, and lemon juice topped with salt and pepper
Spaghetti Aglio e Olio
Image Source: Pexels
Pour eggs in a non-stick pan with your choice of fillings and top it with salt and pepper
Omelette
Image Source: Pexels
Make your sandwich interesting by adding your favorite veggies with lots of cheese and grill it
Grilled cheese sandwich
Image Source: Pexels
Cut some chicken and mix it with vegetables and stir fry it in pan with soy sauce and favorite seasoning
Stir fry chicken and vegetables
Image Source: Pexels
Have pasta with quick pesto sauce topped with grated Parmesan cheese
Pesto pasta
Image Source: Pexels
In between two tortillas, add cheese and your choice of fillings. Wait till cheese metals and tortilla turns crispy
Quesadillas
Image Source: Pexels
Mac & Cheese is the go-to and quick dish of macaroni full of cheese sauce for all the cheese lovers
Mac & Cheese
Image Source: Pexels
Mix your noodles with any vegetables in your kitchen like capsicum, carrot, zucchini, and add some soy sauce and vinegar for a perfect chinese taste
Noodles
Image Source: Pexels
