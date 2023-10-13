Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

lifestyle

OCTOBER 13, 2023

Quick Recipes for Beginners

A quick recipe with the the taste of tamarind, peanuts and chana dal

Tamarind rice

Image Source: Pexels 

Rice mixed with tossed veggies like cabbage, carrot, baby corn, chilies, garlic, and soy sauce can be a perfect lunch option

Vegetable fried rice

Image Source: Pexels 

Try this Spaghetti; saute garlic, fresh parsley, and lemon juice topped with salt and pepper

Spaghetti Aglio e Olio

Image Source: Pexels 

Pour eggs in a non-stick pan with your choice of fillings and top it with salt and pepper

Omelette

Image Source: Pexels 

Make your sandwich interesting by adding your favorite veggies with lots of cheese and grill it

Grilled cheese sandwich

Image Source: Pexels 

Cut some chicken and mix it with vegetables and stir fry it in pan with soy sauce and favorite seasoning

Stir fry chicken and vegetables

Image Source: Pexels 

Have pasta with quick pesto sauce topped with grated Parmesan cheese

Pesto pasta

Image Source: Pexels 

In between two tortillas, add cheese and your choice of fillings. Wait till cheese metals and tortilla turns crispy

Quesadillas

Image Source: Pexels 

Mac & Cheese is the go-to and quick dish of macaroni full of cheese sauce for all the cheese lovers

Mac & Cheese

Image Source: Pexels 

Mix your noodles with any vegetables in your kitchen like capsicum, carrot, zucchini, and add some soy sauce and vinegar for a perfect chinese taste

Noodles

Image Source: Pexels 

