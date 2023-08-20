Heading 3
AUGUST 20, 2023
Quirky micro wedding ceremony ideas
A micro wedding is an intimate affair having 20-50 guests. With a limited guest list, you can plan the wedding in an exotic outdoor location
Outdoor Location
Micro wedding offers you an opportunity to choose simple yet unusual locations! One such idea can be a rooftop view wedding
Rooftop ceremony
Exchanging vows with your partner in dim-lit settings with your close ones around feels surreal! You can plan a ceremony with candlelit settings
Candlelit Charm
If you and your partner are nature lovers, you can plan an intimate ceremony in a park or garden embracing the natural settings
Garden Gush
Weekend Getaway
You can convert your wedding into a weekend getaway! It will give you the perk of a destination wedding while having your privacy
Vows
If you plan to get married in an intimate ceremony, you can divulge from the traditional “I Do” and write your personalized vows for a special touch
You can hire a photographer to click candid moments throughout the ceremony! You can cherish these memories for a lifetime
Photography
With such a small guest list, the attendees can prepare special performances to congratulate the bride and groom for their new beginnings
Performances
Sweetness
You can order a miniature cake for the ceremony! It can be convenient while granting you an opportunity to get creative with the dessert
It might be possible that the ceremony is small-scale owing to the absence of many family members! You can live-stream your wedding to make them feel included
Live-streaming
