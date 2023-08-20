Heading 3

Shruti Mehta 

Lifestyle

AUGUST 20, 2023

Quirky micro wedding ceremony ideas 

Image: Pexels 

A micro wedding is an intimate affair having 20-50 guests. With a limited guest list, you can plan the wedding in an exotic outdoor location 

Outdoor Location 

Micro wedding offers you an opportunity to choose simple yet unusual locations! One such idea can be a rooftop view wedding 

Image: Pexels 

Rooftop ceremony 

Exchanging vows with your partner in dim-lit settings with your close ones around feels surreal! You can plan a ceremony with candlelit settings 

Image: Pexels 

Candlelit Charm 

If you and your partner are nature lovers, you can plan an intimate ceremony in a park or garden embracing the natural settings 

Image: Pexels 

Garden Gush 

Weekend Getaway 

Image: Pexels 

You can convert your wedding into a weekend getaway! It will give you the perk of a destination wedding while having your privacy 

Image: Pexels

Vows

If you plan to get married in an intimate ceremony, you can divulge from the traditional “I Do” and write your personalized vows for a special touch 

You can hire a photographer to click candid moments throughout the ceremony! You can cherish these memories for a lifetime 

 Photography

Image: Pexels

With such a small guest list, the attendees can prepare special performances to congratulate the bride and groom for their new beginnings 

Performances 

Image: Pexels

Sweetness 

Image: Pexels

You can order a miniature cake for the ceremony! It can be convenient while granting you an opportunity to get creative with the dessert 

Image: Pexels 

It might be possible that the ceremony is small-scale owing to the absence of many family members! You can live-stream your wedding to make them feel included

Live-streaming

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here