Quirky questions to know someone better

You might be surprised but food preferences help people bond better. You can ask people about their favorite dishes, restaurant, cuisine, comfort food, and much more

Food 

Cooking together is one of a kind experience! You can ask people whether they like cooking and what is their speciality 

Cooking

It is not wrong to indulge in something pleasing! Ask them about their guilty pleasure to understand their preferences better 

Indulgence

Traveling and exploring new destinations can bring people closer! Ask them about their preferred weekend getaway or favorite travel destination

Travel 

Memory

To understand someone’s personality, you can question them about their fondest memory of a person or a place 

Space

Personal space is pivotal in any relationship. You can know a person better by asking their opinion on solo traveling

You can gauge a person better by understanding what or who inspires them

Inspiration

Dreams motivate people to improve their reality. Know someone’s dream to support them in their journey 

Dreams

Skills 

One is never too old to learn something new! Probe someone on learning new skills and think critically of their response

Book lovers can bond better with people who love and understand the world of books! Question someone regarding the same 

Reading 

