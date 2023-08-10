Heading 3
Quirky questions to know someone better
You might be surprised but food preferences help people bond better. You can ask people about their favorite dishes, restaurant, cuisine, comfort food, and much more
Food
Cooking together is one of a kind experience! You can ask people whether they like cooking and what is their speciality
Cooking
It is not wrong to indulge in something pleasing! Ask them about their guilty pleasure to understand their preferences better
Indulgence
Traveling and exploring new destinations can bring people closer! Ask them about their preferred weekend getaway or favorite travel destination
Travel
Memory
To understand someone’s personality, you can question them about their fondest memory of a person or a place
Space
Personal space is pivotal in any relationship. You can know a person better by asking their opinion on solo traveling
You can gauge a person better by understanding what or who inspires them
Inspiration
Dreams motivate people to improve their reality. Know someone’s dream to support them in their journey
Dreams
Skills
One is never too old to learn something new! Probe someone on learning new skills and think critically of their response
Book lovers can bond better with people who love and understand the world of books! Question someone regarding the same
Reading
