Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
lifestyle
FEBRUARY 05, 2024
Quotes about insecurity in relationships
“The problem with human attraction is not knowing if it will be returned”
#1
Image: freepik
“Insecure people have a special sensitivity for anything that finally confirms their own low opinion of themselves”
#2
Image: freepik
“The reason we struggle with insecurity is because we compare our behind-the-scenes with everyone else’s highlight reel”
#3
Image: freepik
“Insecurity is a lack of self-love. When your fountain of self-love is alive, you will be one with people”
#4
Image: freepik
“Insecurity kills more dreams than failure ever will”
#5
Image: freepik
“A guy is only insecure about losing his girl when he knows someone else can treat her better”
#6
Image: freepik
“It is when we all play safe that we create a world of utmost insecurity”
#7
Image: freepik
“A lack of transparency results in distrust and a deep sense of insecurity”
#8
Image: freepik
“A person who is confident and capable will never feel insecure”
#9
Image: freepik
“When insecurity starts to rub off on you, you begin to lose a sense of belonging”
#10
Image: freepik