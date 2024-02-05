Heading 3

Quotes about insecurity in relationships

“The problem with human attraction is not knowing if it will be returned”

“Insecure people have a special sensitivity for anything that finally confirms their own low opinion of themselves”

“The reason we struggle with insecurity is because we compare our behind-the-scenes with everyone else’s highlight reel”

“Insecurity is a lack of self-love. When your fountain of self-love is alive, you will be one with people”

 “Insecurity kills more dreams than failure ever will”

“A guy is only insecure about losing his girl when he knows someone else can treat her better”

“It is when we all play safe that we create a world of utmost insecurity”

“A lack of transparency results in distrust and a deep sense of insecurity”

“A person who is confident and capable will never feel insecure”

“When insecurity starts to rub off on you, you begin to lose a sense of belonging” 

