Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Lifestyle
NOVEMBER 09, 2023
Quotes for a Happy Life
The purpose of our lives is to be happy. - Dalai Lama
#1
Image Source: Pexels
You only live once, but if you do it right, once is enough. - Mae West
#2
Image Source: Pexels
Cry. Forgive. Learn. Move on. Let your tears water the seeds of your future happiness
#3
Image Source: Pexels
In order to write about life first you must live it.- Ernest Hemingway
#4
Image Source: Pexels
In order to write about life first you must live it.- Ernest Hemingway
#5
Image Source: Pexels
Do all the good you can, for all the people you can, in all the ways you can, as long as you can. - Hillary Clinton
#6
Image Source: Pexels
Happiness is when what you think, what you say, and what you do are in harmony. - Mahatma Gandhi
#7
Image Source: Pexels
Be healthy and take care of yourself, but be happy with the beautiful things that make you, you. - Beyonce
#8
Image Source: Pexels
#9
Image Source: Pexels
Most folks are about as happy as they make up their minds to be. - Abraham Lincoln
For every minute you are angry you lose sixty seconds of happiness. - Ralph Waldo Emerson
#10
Image Source: Pexels
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.