NOVEMBER 09, 2023

Quotes for a Happy Life

The purpose of our lives is to be happy. - Dalai Lama

You only live once, but if you do it right, once is enough. - Mae West

 Cry. Forgive. Learn. Move on. Let your tears water the seeds of your future happiness

In order to write about life first you must live it.- Ernest Hemingway

 Do all the good you can, for all the people you can, in all the ways you can, as long as you can. - Hillary Clinton

Happiness is when what you think, what you say, and what you do are in harmony. - Mahatma Gandhi

 Be healthy and take care of yourself, but be happy with the beautiful things that make you, you. - Beyonce

 Most folks are about as happy as they make up their minds to be. - Abraham Lincoln

For every minute you are angry you lose sixty seconds of happiness. - Ralph Waldo Emerson

