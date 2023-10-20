Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
lifestyle
OCTOBER 20, 2023
Quotes for traveling with friends
Good company on a journey makes the way seem shorter. —Izaak Walton
#1
Image Source: Pexels
A journey is best measured in friends rather than miles. —Tim Cahill
#2
Image Source: Pexels
We are all travelers in the wilderness of the world, and the best we can find in our travels is an honest friend. —Robert Louis Stevenson
#3
Image Source: Pexels
Wherever it is you may be, it is your friends who make your world. —Chris Bradford
#4
Image Source: Pexels
If you want to go fast go alone. If you want to go far, go together. —African Proverb
#5
Image Source: Pexels
Just grab a friend and take a ride, together upon the open road. —The Goofy Movie
#6
Image Source: Pexels
Getting to know new people and gaining new friends is one of life’s greatest pleasures. So, conquer your fears and get out there. —Tony Clark
#7
Image Source: Pexels
I got a friend to travel with me… I need somebody to bring me back to who I am. It’s hard to be alone. —Leonardo DiCaprio
#8
Image Source: Pexels
No road is long with good company. – Turkish proverb
#9
Image Source: Pexels
A good friend listens to your adventures. Your best friend makes them with you. – Unknown
#10
Image Source: Pexels
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.