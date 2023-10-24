Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

lifestyle

OCTOBER 24, 2023

Quotes for traveling with friends

Good company on a journey makes the way seem shorter. —Izaak Walton

#1

Image Source: pexels

A journey is best measured in friends rather than miles. —Tim Cahill

#2

Image Source: pexels

We are all travelers in the wilderness of the world, and the best we can find in our travels is an honest friend. —Robert Louis Stevenson

#3

Image Source: pexels

Wherever it is you may be, it is your friends who make your world. —Chris Bradford

#4

Image Source: pexels

If you want to go fast go alone. If you want to go far, go together. —African Proverb

#5

Image Source: pexels

Just grab a friend and take a ride, together upon the open road. —The Goofy Movie

#6

Image Source: pexels

Getting to know new people and gaining new friends is one of life’s greatest pleasures. So, conquer your fears and get out there. —Tony Clark

#7

Image Source: pexels

I got a friend to travel with me… I need somebody to bring me back to who I am. It’s hard to be alone. —Leonardo DiCaprio

#8

Image Source: pexels

No road is long with good company. – Turkish proverb

#9

Image Source: pexels

A good friend listens to your adventures. Your best friend makes them with you. – Unknown

#10

Image Source: pexels

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here