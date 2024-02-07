Heading 3

Nikita Vishwakarma

lifestyle

FEBRUARY 07, 2024

Quotes on Relationship by Sri Sri Ravishankar

"A relationship is like a rose How long it lasts, no one knows"

Image: Sri Sri Ravishankar IG

"A relationship becomes a spiritual path when you venture into it for the purpose of growth and self-discovery"

Image: Sri Sri Ravishankar IG

"Love is not an emotion; it is your very existence"

Image: Sri Sri Ravishankar IG

"When you are comfortable with your own non-perfection, you become perfect"

Image: Sri Sri Ravishankar IG

"A smile is the shortest distance between two people"

Image: Sri Sri Ravishankar IG

"Forgiveness is the strength of the strong It’s a quality of the divine"

Image: Sri Sri Ravishankar IG

"In any relationship, the most important thing is not what you get but what you give"

Image: Sri Sri Ravishankar IG

"A true relationship is where two people accept each other’s past, support each other’s present, and love each other enough to encourage each other’s future"

Image: Sri Sri Ravishankar IG

"Do not try to change the world, try to change yourself Changing the world is a concept; the world, as it is, is a concept But changing yourself is real and practical"

Image: Sri Sri Ravishankar IG

"You don’t get love; you become love Love is like a fragrance Where there is love, everyone is attracted Just like a flower, you are just a flower of love You don’t sit and distribute love"

Image: Sri Sri Ravishankar IG

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here