Nikita Vishwakarma
lifestyle
FEBRUARY 07, 2024
Quotes on Relationship by Sri Sri Ravishankar
"A relationship is like a rose How long it lasts, no one knows"
"A relationship becomes a spiritual path when you venture into it for the purpose of growth and self-discovery"
"Love is not an emotion; it is your very existence"
"When you are comfortable with your own non-perfection, you become perfect"
"A smile is the shortest distance between two people"
"Forgiveness is the strength of the strong It’s a quality of the divine"
"In any relationship, the most important thing is not what you get but what you give"
"A true relationship is where two people accept each other’s past, support each other’s present, and love each other enough to encourage each other’s future"
"Do not try to change the world, try to change yourself Changing the world is a concept; the world, as it is, is a concept But changing yourself is real and practical"
"You don’t get love; you become love Love is like a fragrance Where there is love, everyone is attracted Just like a flower, you are just a flower of love You don’t sit and distribute love"
