Hitarthi Shah

Lifestyle

JUNE 22, 2023

Raashii Khanna's beauty tips

Raashii Khanna is an Indian actress who appears in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu films

Raashii Khanna

Image: Raashii Khanna’s Instagram

The gorgeous diva has flawless skin. Let's take a look at her beauty tips

Image: Raashii Khanna’s Instagram

Diva

Raashii's first step before her skincare routine is washing her face with a mild cleanser

Cleanser

Image: Raashii Khanna’s Instagram

After washing, it is very essential to seal in the nourishment using moisturizer and Raashii is well aware of that

Moisturizer

Image: Raashii Khanna’s Instagram

Eye cream

Image: Raashii Khanna’s Instagram

Being an actor, they are mostly sleep deficient so Raashii uses under-eye cream to avoid dark circles

Image: Raashii Khanna’s Instagram

Aloe Vera Juice

The Farzi actor consumes aloe vera juice in the morning

The World Famous Lover star exfoliates her face once a week and her advice is to not do it daily

Exfoliation

Image: Raashii Khanna’s Instagram

The actor makes sure to take off makeup before sleeping to allow the skin to breathe

Makeup

Image: Raashii Khanna’s Instagram

Healthy diet

Image: Raashii Khanna’s Instagram

The Tholi Prema star believes what you eat shows on your face so she makes sure to have a healthy diet followed

Image: Raashii Khanna’s Instagram

The actor will be seen in Yodha starring Sidharth Malhotra and Disha Patani 

Work-front

