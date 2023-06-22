Heading 3
Hitarthi Shah
Lifestyle
JUNE 22, 2023
Raashii Khanna's beauty tips
Raashii Khanna is an Indian actress who appears in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu films
Raashii Khanna
The gorgeous diva has flawless skin. Let's take a look at her beauty tips
Diva
Raashii's first step before her skincare routine is washing her face with a mild cleanser
Cleanser
After washing, it is very essential to seal in the nourishment using moisturizer and Raashii is well aware of that
Moisturizer
Eye cream
Being an actor, they are mostly sleep deficient so Raashii uses under-eye cream to avoid dark circles
Aloe Vera Juice
The Farzi actor consumes aloe vera juice in the morning
The World Famous Lover star exfoliates her face once a week and her advice is to not do it daily
Exfoliation
The actor makes sure to take off makeup before sleeping to allow the skin to breathe
Makeup
Healthy diet
The Tholi Prema star believes what you eat shows on your face so she makes sure to have a healthy diet followed
The actor will be seen in Yodha starring Sidharth Malhotra and Disha Patani
Work-front
