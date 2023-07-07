Heading 3
Hitarthi Shah
Lifestyle
JUly 07, 2023
Radhika Apte's DIY hair Growth drink
Radhika Apte is an Indian actress who appears in Hindi, English, and Tamil films
Radhika Apte
Image: Radhika Apte’s Instagram
The gorgeous diva has luscious locks. Take a look at her DIY drink
Image: Radhika Apte’s Instagram
Diva
Radhika prefers having a healthy diet and natural products or haircare
Image: Radhika Apte’s Instagram
Health Conscious
Radhika consumes a healthy drink to boost her hair growth
Health shot
Image: Radhika Apte’s Instagram
Ingredients
Image: Radhika Apte’s Instagram
The DIY drink requires amla and water
Image: Radhika Apte’s Instagram
Process
The juice is made by squeezing the boiled amla and you can add some water
It is said to be more effective if consumed early in the morning on an empty stomach
Consumption
Image: Radhika Apte’s Instagram
The drink is very nutritious and you can add honey to balance out the taste
Image: Radhika Apte’s Instagram
Nutritious
Benefits
Image: Radhika Apte’s Instagram
Amla juice promotes hair growth, strengthens follicles, and also reduces dandruff
Image: Radhika Apte’s Instagram
Radhika was seen in the film ‘Monica- O My Darling’ with RajKummar Rao on Netflix
Work-front
