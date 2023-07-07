Heading 3

Hitarthi Shah

Lifestyle

JUly 07, 2023

Radhika Apte's DIY hair Growth drink

Radhika Apte is an Indian actress who appears in Hindi, English, and Tamil films

Radhika Apte

The gorgeous diva has luscious locks. Take a look at her DIY drink

Diva

Radhika prefers having a healthy diet and natural products or haircare

Health Conscious

Radhika consumes a healthy drink to boost her hair growth

Health shot

Ingredients

The DIY drink requires amla and water

Process

The juice is made by squeezing the boiled amla and you can add some water

It is said to be more effective if consumed early in the morning on an empty stomach

Consumption

The drink is very nutritious and you can add honey to balance out the taste


Nutritious

Benefits

Amla juice promotes hair growth, strengthens follicles, and also reduces dandruff

Radhika was seen in the film ‘Monica- O My Darling’ with RajKummar Rao on Netflix

Work-front

