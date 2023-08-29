Heading 3

 Jiya Surana

Entertainment

August 29, 2023

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Shubh Mahurat 

Raksha Bandhan, a festival celebrating the bond between brothers and sisters, will be marked on August 30 and 31, 2023

Happy Rakhi 

Image: Arjun Kapoor's Instagram

The auspicious time to tie the Rakhi is during the Purnima Tithi, which begins on August 30 at 10:45 AM

Tithi 

Image: Ahaan Panday Instagram

However, it is important to note that Bhadra, which is considered inauspicious, will also begin at the same time and end at 9:30 PM

Bhadra

Image: Pexels 

Rakhi means Raksha Sutra and all the sisters pray for the well being and longevity of their brothers while tying Rakhi on their wrist

Raksha 

Image: Suhana Khan Instagram

One should take care of the Bhadra time and celebrate this festival with great grandeur and happiness

Bhadra

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram 

Purnima Tithi will end on August 31, 2023 at 07:05 AM, and so, people can celebrate Rakhi on August 31 as well

Celebration 

Image: Pexels 

Either people can celebrate this festival on August 30, 2023 after 09:00 PM or tie Rakhi next day early morning

Image: Shanaya Kapoor's Instagram 

Time and date

Bhadra is a daughter of Lord Sun and the sister of Lord Shani Dev

Why You Should Not Tie Rakhi During Bhadra?

Image: Suhana Khan Instagram 

It is believed that when she was born, she was about to swallow the whole world and that is why she is used to create hindrances around all the auspicious activities like Hawan and Yajna

Reason 

Image: Shanaya Kapoor's Instagram

Here's wishing you a very happy Raksha Bandhan 

Wishes

Image: Pexels 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here