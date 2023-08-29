Heading 3
Raksha Bandhan 2023: Shubh Mahurat
Raksha Bandhan, a festival celebrating the bond between brothers and sisters, will be marked on August 30 and 31, 2023
The auspicious time to tie the Rakhi is during the Purnima Tithi, which begins on August 30 at 10:45 AM
However, it is important to note that Bhadra, which is considered inauspicious, will also begin at the same time and end at 9:30 PM
Rakhi means Raksha Sutra and all the sisters pray for the well being and longevity of their brothers while tying Rakhi on their wrist
One should take care of the Bhadra time and celebrate this festival with great grandeur and happiness
Purnima Tithi will end on August 31, 2023 at 07:05 AM, and so, people can celebrate Rakhi on August 31 as well
Either people can celebrate this festival on August 30, 2023 after 09:00 PM or tie Rakhi next day early morning
Bhadra is a daughter of Lord Sun and the sister of Lord Shani Dev
Why You Should Not Tie Rakhi During Bhadra?
It is believed that when she was born, she was about to swallow the whole world and that is why she is used to create hindrances around all the auspicious activities like Hawan and Yajna
Here's wishing you a very happy Raksha Bandhan
