JIYA Surana
Lifestyle
AUGUST 11, 2023
Rakul Preet Singh's beauty routine
Image : Rakul Preet Singh’s Instagram
Rakul Preet Singh is a Bollywood actress known for her work in Bollywood and South industry. Take a look at her beauty tips
All about Rakul
Rakul Preet avoids extensive skincare routine but makes sure to follow the CTM routine. She cleanses her skin at least 2-3 times a day followed by a toner and moisturiser
Image : Rakul Preet Singh’s Instagram
CTM routine
The Aiyaary actress makes sure to drink adequate water to keep her skin glowing and hydrated
Image : Rakul Preet Singh’s Instagram
Hydration
Rakul makes sure to apply sunscreen before stepping outside to avoid skin damage
Image : Rakul Preet Singh’s Instagram
Sunscreen
Face Mask
Image : Rakul Preet Singh’s Instagram
The actress uses a face mask made of mashed banana, 1 tsp honey and lemon juice to revive her glowing skin
Image : Rakul Preet Singh’s Instagram
Makeup
Rakul Preet avoids heavy makeup and always takes it off before going to bed
Rakul is also a fitness freak and does cycling, adventure sports and high-intensity workouts
Fitness
Image : Rakul Preet Singh’s Instagram
Rakul Preet Singh also performs yoga asanas that improve metabolism and stretch the muscles
Yoga
Image : Rakul Preet Singh’s Instagram
Skincare
Image : Rakul Preet Singh’s Instagram
Rakul makes sure to follow a perfect skincare routine - CTM, Vitamin C and eye cream
Image : Rakul Preet Singh’s Instagram
Currently, Rakul is gearing up for her next Tamil release ‘Ayalaan’
Work-front
Image : Rakul Preet Singh’s Instagram
