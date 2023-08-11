Heading 3

JIYA Surana

Lifestyle

AUGUST 11, 2023

Rakul Preet Singh's beauty routine

Rakul Preet Singh is a Bollywood actress known for her work in Bollywood and South industry. Take a look at her beauty tips

All about Rakul

Rakul Preet avoids extensive skincare routine but makes sure to follow the CTM routine. She cleanses her skin at least 2-3 times a day followed by a toner and moisturiser

CTM routine

The Aiyaary actress makes sure to drink adequate water to keep her skin glowing and hydrated

Hydration

Rakul makes sure to apply sunscreen before stepping outside to avoid skin damage

Sunscreen

Face Mask

The actress uses a face mask made of mashed banana, 1 tsp honey and lemon juice to revive her glowing skin

Makeup

Rakul Preet avoids heavy makeup and always takes it off before going to bed

Rakul is also a fitness freak and does cycling, adventure sports and high-intensity workouts

Fitness 

Rakul Preet Singh also performs yoga asanas that improve metabolism and stretch the muscles

Yoga

Skincare

Rakul makes sure to follow a perfect skincare routine - CTM, Vitamin C and eye cream

Currently, Rakul is gearing up for her next Tamil release ‘Ayalaan’

Work-front

