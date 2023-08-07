Heading 3
Hitarthi Shah
Lifestyle
AUGUST 07, 2023
Rakul Preet Singh's beauty tips
Image : Rakul Preet Singh’s Instagram
Rakul Preet Singh is an Indian Actress known for her work in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi Films. Take a look at her beauty tips
Rakul Preet Singh
Rakul Preet avoids extensive skincare routine but makes sure to follow the CTM routine. She cleanses her skin at least 2-3 times a day followed by toner and moisturizer
Image : Rakul Preet Singh’s Instagram
CTM routine
The Doctor G star makes sure to drink adequate water to keep her skin glowing and hydrated
Image : Rakul Preet Singh’s Instagram
Hydration
Rakul makes sure to apply sunscreen before stepping outside to avoid skin damage
Image : Rakul Preet Singh’s Instagram
Sunscreen
Face Mask
Image : Rakul Preet Singh’s Instagram
Rakul uses a face mask made of mashed banana, 1 tsp honey and lemon juice to revive her glowing skin
Image : Rakul Preet Singh’s Instagram
Makeup
Rakul avoids heavy makeup and always takes it off before going to bed
Rakul is also a fitness freak and does cycling, adventure sports and high-intensity workouts
Workout
Image : Rakul Preet Singh’s Instagram
Rakul Preet Singh also performs some yoga asanas that improves metabolism and stretch the muscles
Yoga
Image : Rakul Preet Singh’s Instagram
Skincare
Image : Rakul Preet Singh’s Instagram
Rakul makes sure to follow a perfect skincare routine - CTM, Vitamin C and eye cream
Image : Rakul Preet Singh’s Instagram
Currently, Rakul is gearing up for her next Tamil release ‘Ayalaan’
Work-front
