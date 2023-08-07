Heading 3

Hitarthi Shah

Lifestyle

AUGUST 07, 2023

Rakul Preet Singh's beauty tips

Rakul Preet Singh is an Indian Actress known for her work in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi Films. Take a look at her beauty tips

Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet avoids extensive skincare routine but makes sure to follow the CTM routine. She cleanses her skin at least 2-3 times a day followed by toner and moisturizer

CTM routine

The Doctor G star makes sure to drink adequate water to keep her skin glowing and hydrated

Hydration

Rakul makes sure to apply sunscreen before stepping outside to avoid skin damage

Sunscreen

Face Mask

Rakul uses a face mask made of mashed banana, 1 tsp honey and lemon juice to revive her glowing skin

Makeup

Rakul avoids heavy makeup and always takes it off before going to bed

Rakul is also a fitness freak and does cycling, adventure sports and high-intensity workouts

Workout

Rakul Preet Singh also performs some yoga asanas that improves metabolism and stretch the muscles

Yoga

Skincare

Rakul makes sure to follow a perfect skincare routine - CTM, Vitamin C and eye cream

Currently, Rakul is gearing up for her next Tamil release ‘Ayalaan’

Work-front

