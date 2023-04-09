APRIL 09, 2023
Rakul Preet's Hair Care secrets
The actress is one of the prettiest in the Indian film industry
Rakul Preet’s not-so-secret secret to her healthy, glowing skin and luscious locks is a combination of a consistent yet uncomplicated approach to beauty
she makes the most of indulging in "simple but effective things” to keep her skin and hair looking flawless
Rakul follows a healthy diet which is one of the keys to the growing hair
Rakul likes to experiment with her hair and skin and she has a few secrets
The actress believes in washing hair daily as the scalp should not be oily or dirty
Rakul uses homemade masks which works like magic
For this, the actress uses methi and shikakai
When she struggled from hair thinning, Rakul used natural methods like onion juice
Rakul Preet’s hair care method is a must-try for a growing hair
