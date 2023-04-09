Heading 3

Arpita Sarkar 

Lifestyle 

APRIL 09, 2023

Rakul Preet's Hair Care secrets 

Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram 

The actress is one of the prettiest in the Indian film industry 

Rakul Preet

Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram 

Rakul Preet’s not-so-secret secret to her healthy, glowing skin and luscious locks is a combination of a consistent yet uncomplicated approach to beauty

Glowing Skin 

she makes the most of indulging in "simple but effective things” to keep her skin and hair looking flawless

Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram 

Simple But Effective 

Rakul follows a healthy diet which is one of the keys to the growing hair 

Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram 

Healthy Routine

Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram 

Few Secrets 

Rakul likes to experiment with her hair and skin and she has a few secrets 

The actress believes in washing hair daily as the scalp should not be oily or dirty 

Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram 

Daily Wash 

Rakul uses homemade masks which works like magic 

Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram 

Homemade Masks

For this, the actress uses methi and shikakai 

Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram 

Ingredients

When she struggled from hair thinning, Rakul used natural methods like onion juice 

Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram 

Natural Products 

Rakul Preet’s hair care method is a must-try for a growing hair 

Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram 

Try It Out 

