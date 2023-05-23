mAY 23, 2023
Ram Charan’s Fitness Diary
In one of his interviews, South actor Ram Charan disclosed his fitness secrets. Check out
Ram Charan’s fitness secrets
Ram Charan does different exercises from Monday to Friday. Check out
Workout routine
Ram Charan does sit-ups, squats, pull up, chin-ups, abs plate twist, etc
Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday
The actor does squats, deadlifts, elevated fit push-ups, etc
Thursday, Friday
From breakfast to dinner, let’s check out Ram Charan’s diet plan
Diet plan
He eats 2 whole eggs, 3 egg whites, almond milk, and half a cup oats
Breakfast
At 11:30 am, he has a cup of vegetable soup
Morning snack
For lunch, his plate includes 200 gms of chicken breast, half a cup green curry, half a cup brown rice
Lunch
His favorite evening snack is sweet potatoes
Evening snack
At 6 pm, he eats a bowl of nuts, a large mixed green salad, and avocado as his dinner
Dinner
