Arpita Sarkar

Lifestyle

mAY 23, 2023

Ram Charan’s Fitness Diary

In one of his interviews, South actor Ram Charan disclosed his fitness secrets. Check out 

Ram Charan’s fitness secrets 

Image- Ram Charan Instagram 

Ram Charan does different exercises from Monday to Friday. Check out

Workout routine 

Image- Ram Charan Instagram 

Ram Charan does sit-ups, squats, pull up, chin-ups, abs plate twist, etc

Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday

Image- Ram Charan Instagram 

The actor does squats, deadlifts, elevated fit push-ups, etc 

Thursday, Friday

Image- Ram Charan Instagram 

From breakfast to dinner, let’s check out Ram Charan’s diet plan

Diet plan

Image- Ram Charan Instagram 

He eats 2 whole eggs, 3 egg whites, almond milk, and half a cup oats

Breakfast

Image- Ram Charan Instagram 

At 11:30 am, he has a cup of vegetable soup 

Morning snack

Image- Ram Charan Instagram 

For lunch, his plate includes 200 gms of chicken breast, half a cup green curry, half a cup brown rice

Lunch

Image- Ram Charan Instagram 

His favorite evening snack is sweet potatoes

Evening snack

Image- Ram Charan Instagram 

At 6 pm, he eats a bowl of nuts, a large mixed green salad, and avocado as his dinner

Dinner

