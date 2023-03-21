Heading 3

MAR 21, 2023

Ramzan 2023: Healthy Recipes To Relish

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, observed by Muslims worldwide as a month of fasting, prayer, reflection and community bonding

Ramadan 2023 

The Ramadan start date for 2023 is expected to begin on Wednesday 22 March, following the sighting of the new moon 

Date 

Ramadan 2023 will end on 21st April depending on moon sighting

End Date

Here are some very easy recipes to break the fast with. Check out 

Easy Recipes For Working People

What To Ignore 

Breaking your fast with foods that are especially high in fat, sugar, or even fiber can be difficult for your body to digest, leading to bloating and discomfort

Blended drinks can be a gentler way to introduce nutrients to your body since they contain less fiber than whole, raw fruits and vegetables

Smoothie

Dates are a concentrated source of nutrients frequently used to break fast. Apricots and raisins may have similar effects

Dried Fruits 

Soups that contain protein and easily digestible carbs, such as lentils, tofu, or pasta, can gently break a fast. Avoid soups made with heavy cream or a large amount of high-fiber, raw vegetables

Soups

Cooked, soft, starchy vegetables like potatoes can be good food options when breaking a fast

Veggies 

Foods like eggs or avocados can be great first foods to eat after a fast

Healthy Fats

Try unsweetened yogurt or kefir

Fermented foods

