MAR 21, 2023
Ramzan 2023: Healthy Recipes To Relish
Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, observed by Muslims worldwide as a month of fasting, prayer, reflection and community bonding
Ramadan 2023
The Ramadan start date for 2023 is expected to begin on Wednesday 22 March, following the sighting of the new moon
Date
Ramadan 2023 will end on 21st April depending on moon sighting
End Date
Here are some very easy recipes to break the fast with. Check out
Easy Recipes For Working People
What To Ignore
Breaking your fast with foods that are especially high in fat, sugar, or even fiber can be difficult for your body to digest, leading to bloating and discomfort
Blended drinks can be a gentler way to introduce nutrients to your body since they contain less fiber than whole, raw fruits and vegetables
Smoothie
Dates are a concentrated source of nutrients frequently used to break fast. Apricots and raisins may have similar effects
Dried Fruits
Soups that contain protein and easily digestible carbs, such as lentils, tofu, or pasta, can gently break a fast. Avoid soups made with heavy cream or a large amount of high-fiber, raw vegetables
Soups
Cooked, soft, starchy vegetables like potatoes can be good food options when breaking a fast
Veggies
Foods like eggs or avocados can be great first foods to eat after a fast
Healthy Fats
Try unsweetened yogurt or kefir
Fermented foods
