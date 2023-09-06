Heading 3
Rana Daggubati's diet & fitness routine
The famous Baahubali actor predominantly works in Telugu films
His career
Image: Rana Daggubati’s Instagram
The actor loves non-vegetarian cuisine and says that he loves indulging in idlis and dosas too
Diet
The actor goes to the gym at least 2 times a day, half an hour in the morning and a full hour in the evening
Gym routine
He starts off his routine with cardio for about 15 minutes
Cardio
Weight training
The actor then does weight training to maintain strength. This involves push-ups and weight training
His evening gym routine begins with cardio and then engages in building chest and triceps
Evening routine
His breakfast consists of a huge bowl of oatmeal and nuts, 5 slices of brown bread, 8 egg whites and vegetables and watermelon or papaya
Breakfast
His lunch focuses on a lot of proteins like fish and protein rich veggies
Lunch
His dinner also consists of proteins. He usually consumes rich protein salads for dinner as well
Dinner
The actor likes to snack in between meals and usually consumes protein shakes, bread and fruits
Snacks
