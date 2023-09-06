Heading 3

september 06, 2023

Rana Daggubati's diet & fitness routine

The famous Baahubali actor predominantly works in Telugu films

His career

Image: Rana Daggubati’s Instagram

The actor loves non-vegetarian cuisine and says that he loves indulging in idlis and dosas too

Diet

Image: Rana Daggubati’s Instagram

The actor goes to the gym at least 2 times a day, half an hour in the morning and a full hour in the evening

Image: Rana Daggubati’s Instagram

Gym routine

He starts off his routine with cardio for about 15 minutes

Cardio

Image: Rana Daggubati’s Instagram

Weight training

Image: IMDB

The actor then does weight training to maintain strength. This involves push-ups and weight training

His evening gym routine begins with cardio and then engages in building chest and triceps

Evening routine

Image: IMDB

His breakfast consists of a huge bowl of oatmeal and nuts, 5 slices of brown bread, 8 egg whites and vegetables and watermelon or papaya

Breakfast

Image: IMDB

His lunch focuses on a lot of proteins like fish and protein rich veggies

Lunch

Image: IMDB

His dinner also consists of proteins. He usually consumes rich protein salads for dinner as well

Dinner

Image: IMDB

The actor likes to snack in between meals and usually consumes protein shakes, bread and fruits

Snacks

Image: IMDB

Image: Rana Daggubati’s Instagram

