Random acts of kindness

Let someone go in front of you in line

#1

Donate old clothes, books, or household items to a local charity or thrift store

#2

Donate old towels or blankets to an animal shelter

#3

Surprise a neighbor with freshly baked cookies or treats!

#4

Serve food to a homeless person

#5

Give someone your seat on a crowded bus or subway.

#6

Help someone struggling to carry their grocery bags

#7

Hand out disposable water bottles to people working outside on a hot day

#8

#9

Give an extra tip and write an encouraging note along with it

Talk to a stranger at a party who looks like they don't know anyone

#10

