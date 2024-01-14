Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
lifestyle
January 14, 2024
Random acts of kindness
Let someone go in front of you in line
#1
Image: freepik
Donate old clothes, books, or household items to a local charity or thrift store
#2
Image: freepik
Donate old towels or blankets to an animal shelter
#3
Image: freepik
Surprise a neighbor with freshly baked cookies or treats!
#4
Image: freepik
Serve food to a homeless person
Image: freepik
#5
Give someone your seat on a crowded bus or subway.
#6
Image: freepik
Help someone struggling to carry their grocery bags
#7
Image: freepik
Hand out disposable water bottles to people working outside on a hot day
#8
Image: freepik
#9
Image: freepik
Give an extra tip and write an encouraging note along with it
Talk to a stranger at a party who looks like they don't know anyone
#10
Image: freepik
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.