Priyanshi Shah

lifestyle

JANUARY 28, 2024

Random things to talk with boyfriend

What is your favorite dish to prepare?

#1

Image: freepik

What is your preferred genre of music?

#2

Image: freepik

What is your favorite book you've ever read?

#3

Image: freepik

What's your favorite memory of us together?

#4

Image: freepik

What do you consider to be the ideal weekend getaway?

#5

Image: freepik

What's your favorite go-to movie?

#6

Image: freepik

What is your favorite way to spend a lazy day?

#7

Image: freepik

What's your favorite thing about our future plans together?

#8

Image: freepik

What is your favorite part about snuggling with me?

#9

Image: freepik

What was the most thoughtful present you've ever received or given?

#10

Image: freepik

