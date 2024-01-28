Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
lifestyle
JANUARY 28, 2024
Random things to talk with boyfriend
What is your favorite dish to prepare?
#1
Image: freepik
What is your preferred genre of music?
#2
Image: freepik
What is your favorite book you've ever read?
#3
Image: freepik
What's your favorite memory of us together?
#4
Image: freepik
What do you consider to be the ideal weekend getaway?
#5
Image: freepik
What's your favorite go-to movie?
#6
Image: freepik
What is your favorite way to spend a lazy day?
#7
Image: freepik
What's your favorite thing about our future plans together?
#8
Image: freepik
What is your favorite part about snuggling with me?
#9
Image: freepik
What was the most thoughtful present you've ever received or given?
#10
Image: freepik
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.