Nov 11, 2021

LIFESTYLE

Ranveer Singh giving workout motivation

Author: Akshat Sundrani 

Ranveer Sungh is the epitome of hard work and dedication and he has proved this time and again

Credits: Ranveer Singh Instagram

The actor wants everyone to take working out seriously. He was seen flaunting his toned biceps while training at the gym

Credits: Ranveer Singh Instagram

Wearing a black vest with weight gloves on his hands, Ranveer states that he is born to kill and built to last

Credits: Ranveer Singh Instagram

He was seen giving it his all as he practiced boxing at the gym

Credits: Ranveer Singh Instagram

Every gym buff will agree that a post-workout selfie is a must after a heavy session of workout. Ranveer takes a selfie as he steps out after taking a hot steam

Credits: Ranveer Singh Instagram

Giving his followers some Monday motivation, the Ram Leela actor was seen lifting heavy weights wearing a white vest

Credits: Ranveer Singh Instagram

Just like us, Ranveer too cannot get enough of his muscular arms and popping veins

Credits: Ranveer Singh Instagram

This picture might not be from the gym, but it is plain adorable! Ranveer’s infectious smile and muscular arms have us swooning

Credits: Ranveer Singh Instagram

Ranveer loves to give us fans some Monday motivation with his hot and sweaty workout pictures and honestly, we do not mind it!

Credits: Ranveer Singh Instagram

After endlessly working on his body and spending hours at the gym, Ranveer asks for some extra gluten please!

Credits: Ranveer Singh Instagram

