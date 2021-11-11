Nov 11, 2021
Ranveer Singh giving workout motivation
Author: Akshat Sundrani
Ranveer Sungh is the epitome of hard work and dedication and he has proved this time and againCredits: Ranveer Singh Instagram
The actor wants everyone to take working out seriously. He was seen flaunting his toned biceps while training at the gymCredits: Ranveer Singh Instagram
Wearing a black vest with weight gloves on his hands, Ranveer states that he is born to kill and built to lastCredits: Ranveer Singh Instagram
He was seen giving it his all as he practiced boxing at the gymCredits: Ranveer Singh Instagram
Every gym buff will agree that a post-workout selfie is a must after a heavy session of workout. Ranveer takes a selfie as he steps out after taking a hot steamCredits: Ranveer Singh Instagram
Giving his followers some Monday motivation, the Ram Leela actor was seen lifting heavy weights wearing a white vestCredits: Ranveer Singh Instagram
Just like us, Ranveer too cannot get enough of his muscular arms and popping veinsCredits: Ranveer Singh Instagram
This picture might not be from the gym, but it is plain adorable! Ranveer’s infectious smile and muscular arms have us swooningCredits: Ranveer Singh Instagram
Ranveer loves to give us fans some Monday motivation with his hot and sweaty workout pictures and honestly, we do not mind it!Credits: Ranveer Singh Instagram
After endlessly working on his body and spending hours at the gym, Ranveer asks for some extra gluten please!Credits: Ranveer Singh Instagram
