Heading 3
Hitarthi Shah
Lifestyle
JUly 13, 2023
Ranveer Singh's diet and fitness routine
Ranveer Singh is an Indian Actor who appears in Hindi films and is known for his roles in 83, Padmaavat, and many more
Ranveer Singh
Image: Ranveer Singh’s Instagram
The Goliyon Ki Raasleela: Ram-Leela actor follows a strict diet and fitness routine
Image: Ranveer Singh’s Instagram
Fitness
The Gully Boy star never misses his workout and loves to do cardio
Workout
Image: Ranveer Singh’s Instagram
Sports are a great way to burn calories. Ranveer does swimming and also plays cricket and basketball
Sport
Image: Ranveer Singh’s Instagram
Hydration
Image: Ranveer Singh’s Instagram
While having intense workouts, Ranveer makes sure to stay hydrated
Image: Ranveer Singh’s Instagram
Core workout
Ranveer has a special workout dedicated to core strengthening as he feels it is essential to perform
The Bajirao Mastani star prefers having eggs and bananas for breakfast
Breakfast
Image: Ranveer Singh’s Instagram
The Jayeshbhai Jordaar actor's exercise routine include abs, deadlift, squat, and crunches
Image: Ranveer Singh’s Instagram
Exercise
Workout Snacks
Image: Ranveer Singh’s Instagram
His go-to snack is a protein shake and dry fruits
Image: Ranveer Singh’s Instagram
Ranveer will be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Alia Bhatt
Work-front
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.