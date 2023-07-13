Heading 3

JUly 13, 2023

Ranveer Singh's diet and fitness routine 

Ranveer Singh is an Indian Actor who appears in Hindi films and is known for his roles in 83, Padmaavat, and many more

Ranveer Singh

The Goliyon Ki Raasleela: Ram-Leela actor follows a strict diet and fitness routine

Fitness

The Gully Boy star never misses his workout and loves to do cardio

Workout

Sports are a great way to burn calories. Ranveer does swimming and also plays cricket and basketball

Sport

Hydration

While having intense workouts, Ranveer makes sure to stay hydrated

Core workout

Ranveer has a special workout dedicated to core strengthening as he feels it is essential to perform

The Bajirao Mastani star prefers having eggs and bananas for breakfast

Breakfast

The Jayeshbhai Jordaar actor's exercise routine include abs, deadlift, squat, and crunches

Exercise

Workout Snacks

His go-to snack is a protein shake and dry fruits

Ranveer will be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Alia Bhatt

Work-front

