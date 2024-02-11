Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

lifestyle

FEBRUARY 11, 2024

Rapid Fire questions for friends

Texting or talking?

#1

Image: freepik 

If you were a superhero, what would your superpower be?

#2

Image: freepik 

Who’s your current crush?

#3

Image: freepik 

If you could swap lives with any fictional character for a day, who would it be?

#4

Image: freepik 

What's the weirdest talent you have?

#5

Image: freepik 

What’s your love language?

#6

Image: freepik 

Are you an optimist or realist?

#7

Image: freepik 

Who do you want to propose tonight?

#8

Image: freepik 

Spend money on a dream home or travel the world?

#9

Image: freepik 

One thing you want in your partner?

#10

Image: freepik 

