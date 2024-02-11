Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
lifestyle
FEBRUARY 11, 2024
Rapid Fire questions for friends
Texting or talking?
#1
Image: freepik
If you were a superhero, what would your superpower be?
#2
Image: freepik
Who’s your current crush?
#3
Image: freepik
If you could swap lives with any fictional character for a day, who would it be?
#4
Image: freepik
What's the weirdest talent you have?
#5
Image: freepik
What’s your love language?
#6
Image: freepik
Are you an optimist or realist?
#7
Image: freepik
Who do you want to propose tonight?
#8
Image: freepik
Spend money on a dream home or travel the world?
#9
Image: freepik
One thing you want in your partner?
#10
Image: freepik
