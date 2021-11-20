RISHIKA SHAH
AUTHOR
Nov 20, 2021
Rashami Desai loves to travel
Lifestyle
Rashami throws up her hat in the air as she enjoys at the beach in a kaftan
Kaftan At The Beach
(Image: Rashami Desai Instagram)
Rashami wears a high-slit lime green gown and poses at the beach
Sunny Glow
(Image: Rashami Desai Instagram)
Dressed in a baggy coord set, Rashami is having the time of her life
Baggy Clothes
(Image: Rashami Desai Instagram)
Rashami enjoys relaxing on the beach with her feet covered in sand
Salt & Sand
(Image: Rashami Desai Instagram)
Rashami relishes on a yummy floating breakfast in the pool
Breakfast In The Pool
(Image: Rashami Desai Instagram)
Before Maldives, Rashami also visited the beautiful coastal town, Kanyakumari
Kanyakumari
(Image: Rashami Desai Instagram)
Rashami is surrounded by snow as she enjoys in Himachal Pradesh
Snow Mountains
(Image: Rashami Desai Instagram)
Rashami is seen taking a stroll in the cold weather at Himachal Pradesh
A Walk To Remember
(Image: Rashami Desai Instagram)
Dressed as a pahadi woman, Rashami embraces the Himachal culture
Pahadi Queen
(Image: Rashami Desai Instagram)
Rashami is making the most of every moment as she lays down in the valley
Flower Valley
(Image: Rashami Desai Instagram)
