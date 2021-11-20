RISHIKA SHAH

Nov 20, 2021

Rashami Desai loves to travel

Rashami throws up her hat in the air as she enjoys at the beach in a kaftan

Kaftan At The Beach

Rashami wears a high-slit lime green gown and poses at the beach

Sunny Glow 

Dressed in a baggy coord set, Rashami is having the time of her life

Baggy Clothes

Rashami enjoys  relaxing on the beach with her feet covered in sand

Salt & Sand

Rashami relishes on a yummy floating breakfast in the pool

Breakfast In The Pool

Before Maldives, Rashami also visited the beautiful coastal town, Kanyakumari

Kanyakumari

Rashami is surrounded by snow as she enjoys in Himachal Pradesh

Snow Mountains

Rashami is seen taking a stroll in the cold weather at Himachal Pradesh

A Walk To Remember

Dressed as a pahadi woman, Rashami embraces the Himachal culture

Pahadi Queen

Rashami is making the most of every moment as she lays down in the valley

Flower Valley

