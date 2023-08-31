Heading 3

Nanditha Gururaj 

lifestyle

August 31, 2023

Rashi Khanna's diet and fitness routine

The actress predominantly works in South Indian Cinema and has a massive following

Rashi Khanna’s Career

Images: Rashi Khanna’s Instagram

The actress is a fitness enthusiast and follows a rigorous fitness routine and diet

Fitness and diet

Images: Rashi Khanna’s Instagram

The actress does not stick to any specific exercise in her fitness routine and likes to switch it up now and then

Gymnastics

Images: Rashi Khanna’s Instagram

Rashi tries to workout every day and follows a circuit routine which she tweaks regularly

Circuit training

Images: Rashi Khanna’s Instagram

Dance and Aerobics

Images: Rashi Khanna’s Instagram

Rashi does aerobics and dance for cardio sessions

The actress is into yoga for the physical and psychological benefits

Yoga

Images: Rashi Khanna’s Instagram

Rashi practices pilates to gain muscle strength and keep them toned

Pilates

Images: Rashi Khanna’s Instagram

The actress practices kickboxing as it works all muscle groups and core muscles

Kickboxing

Images: Rashi Khanna’s Instagram

Rashi tends to go for dedicated weight and strength training routines

Strength and weight training

Images: Rashi Khanna’s Instagram

The actress follows a simple diet with a focus on protein intake

Diet

Images: Rashi Khanna’s Instagram

English Jagran

information source

Images: Rashi Khanna’s Instagram

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here