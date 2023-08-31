Heading 3
Rashi Khanna's diet and fitness routine
The actress predominantly works in South Indian Cinema and has a massive following
Rashi Khanna’s Career
The actress is a fitness enthusiast and follows a rigorous fitness routine and diet
Fitness and diet
The actress does not stick to any specific exercise in her fitness routine and likes to switch it up now and then
Gymnastics
Rashi tries to workout every day and follows a circuit routine which she tweaks regularly
Circuit training
Dance and Aerobics
Rashi does aerobics and dance for cardio sessions
The actress is into yoga for the physical and psychological benefits
Yoga
Rashi practices pilates to gain muscle strength and keep them toned
Pilates
The actress practices kickboxing as it works all muscle groups and core muscles
Kickboxing
Rashi tends to go for dedicated weight and strength training routines
Strength and weight training
The actress follows a simple diet with a focus on protein intake
Diet
Images: Rashi Khanna's Instagram
