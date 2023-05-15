Heading 3

Arpita Sarkar 

lifestyle

MAY 15, 2023

Rashmika Mandanna’s Daily Diet

Image source: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram 

In an interview with Pinkvilla, South actress Rashmika Mandanna shared her diet secrets. Check out

Rashmika Mandanna’s diet secret

The actress said that she drinks a lot of water as soon as she wakes up 

Image source: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram 

Morning ritual

Rashmika said that her dietician suggested her to drink apple cider vinegar everyday 

Image source: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram 

Apple cider vinegar

Image source: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram 

Breakfast 

Her favorite breakfast is avocado toast 

Rashmika said that she does not eat rice that much. She mixes all the currys and eat them with veggies

Image source: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram 

Lunch

The actress keeps her dinner light. However, when she goes out with friends, her dinner plate becomes more tasty 

Image source: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram 

Dinner 

Rashmika said, “I eat at odd times. I know that’s very bad. Do not do that”

Image source: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram 

Last meal timing

Rashmika said that she is a night owl. She said that she enjoys Netflix at night 

Image source: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram 

Early riser or a night owl?

The actress prefers morning as the best workout time. But she does her workout in the evening as she needs to reach the shooting spots by 7 am

Image source: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram 

Best workout time

She eats eggs as her post workout meal 

Image source: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram 

Post workout meal

She craves for desserts every single day 

Image source: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram 

Cheat meal

Rashmika said that she absolutely loves sweet potatoes 

Image source: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram 

Healthy munchies

Rashmika said that she does not follow any strict skin care routine. She wakes up, washes her face, puts on a moisturizer and does not forget to apply sunscreen before stepping out

Image source: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram 

Skin care routine

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here