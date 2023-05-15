MAY 15, 2023
Rashmika Mandanna’s Daily Diet
Image source: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
In an interview with Pinkvilla, South actress Rashmika Mandanna shared her diet secrets. Check out
Rashmika Mandanna’s diet secret
The actress said that she drinks a lot of water as soon as she wakes up
Image source: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
Morning ritual
Rashmika said that her dietician suggested her to drink apple cider vinegar everyday
Image source: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
Apple cider vinegar
Image source: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
Breakfast
Her favorite breakfast is avocado toast
Rashmika said that she does not eat rice that much. She mixes all the currys and eat them with veggies
Image source: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
Lunch
The actress keeps her dinner light. However, when she goes out with friends, her dinner plate becomes more tasty
Image source: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
Dinner
Rashmika said, “I eat at odd times. I know that’s very bad. Do not do that”
Image source: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
Last meal timing
Rashmika said that she is a night owl. She said that she enjoys Netflix at night
Image source: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
Early riser or a night owl?
The actress prefers morning as the best workout time. But she does her workout in the evening as she needs to reach the shooting spots by 7 am
Image source: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
Best workout time
She eats eggs as her post workout meal
Image source: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
Post workout meal
She craves for desserts every single day
Image source: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
Cheat meal
Rashmika said that she absolutely loves sweet potatoes
Image source: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
Healthy munchies
Rashmika said that she does not follow any strict skin care routine. She wakes up, washes her face, puts on a moisturizer and does not forget to apply sunscreen before stepping out
Image source: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
Skin care routine
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.