P R Gayathri
AUTHOR
DEC 30, 2021
Rashmika Mandanna’s fitness regime
Staying Fit
Rashmika Mandanna believes that instead of just having a slim and toned body one should stay fit
Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
Consistent Workout
The Pushpa: The Rise actress revealed that she workouts about four times a week
Image: Kuldep Sethi Instagram
Healthy Drinks
After waking up, Rashmika drinks a litre of water daily. She also adds apple cider vinegar to this drink to activate the metabolism of the body by reducing weight
Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
Core Strength
She keeps her workouts trendy and engaged by doing strength training, core and cardio and weight training
Video: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
Never miss a day
If she is not able to go to the gym, her workouts are at places where she would love to visit
Video: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
Fitness Regime
Power yoga, kickboxing or swimming and walking help to relax her muscles and stressed mind
Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
Fun Workouts
Her workout also includes skipping, dancing and spinning
Video: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
Weight Lifting
One can see in the video, Rashmika Mandanna is lifting weights and looks fresh as ever in her all-black gym attire
Video: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
The actress can be seen flaunting her well-built physique and sporty look in this gym selfie
Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
Fitness Enthusiast
Rashmika regularly spreads joy and positivity along with fitness motivation via her social media posts
Video: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
