Rashmika Mandanna's Skincare Secrets
mar 11, 2023
Rashmika Mandanna’s skincare routine is not at all expensive. It follows some simple rules and you can start any day
Skincare Routine
Skincare depends a lot on diet. Rashmika’s diet is pocket friendly. She loves to eat healthy. She eats seasonal fruits
Pocket Friendly
The actress begins her day with a glass of water as hydration is one of the keys behind a glowing skin
Hydration
Rashmika never leaves home without applying sunscreen. It protects her skin
Sunscreen
Rashmika knows how fruits play a crucial role for a glowing skin. She loves to have fruits and nuts whenever she is hungry between her meals
Fruits
Rashmika makes sure she removes her makeup and let her skin breathe after a busy schedule
Removing Makeup
Rashmika believes that there is no specific age to start a skincare regime
Skincare Regime
The actress was really close to her grandmother. She follows her skincare routine which helps her in maintaining the glow on her face
Grandma's Skincare Routine
Rashmika’s grandma’s skincare DIY mask consists of rice paste and turmeric
DIY Mask
Her skincare DIY mask’s ingredients can be found in your kitchen without much of a hustle
Ingredients
To get that glow on your face, Rashmika feels that one should have a good sleep, eat right and workout well
Sleep
