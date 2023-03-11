Heading 3

Rashmika Mandanna's Skincare Secrets

Rashmika Mandanna’s skincare routine is not at all expensive. It follows some simple rules and you can start any day 

Skincare Routine

Skincare depends a lot on diet. Rashmika’s diet is pocket friendly. She loves to eat healthy. She eats seasonal fruits 

Pocket Friendly

The actress begins her day with a glass of water as hydration is one of the keys behind a glowing skin 

Hydration

Rashmika never leaves home without applying sunscreen. It protects her skin 

Sunscreen 

Rashmika knows how fruits play a crucial role for a glowing skin. She loves to have fruits and nuts whenever she is hungry between her meals 

Fruits 

Rashmika makes sure she removes her makeup and let her skin breathe after a busy schedule 

Removing Makeup

Rashmika believes that there is no specific age to start a skincare regime 

Skincare Regime

The actress was really close to her grandmother. She follows her skincare routine which helps her in maintaining the glow on her face 

Grandma's Skincare Routine

Rashmika’s grandma’s skincare DIY mask consists of rice paste and turmeric 

DIY Mask

Her skincare DIY mask’s ingredients can be found in your kitchen without much of a hustle

Ingredients

To get that glow on your face, Rashmika feels that one should have a good sleep, eat right and workout well

Sleep

