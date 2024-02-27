Heading 3

Aditi Singh

lifestyle 

FEBRUARY 27, 2024

Rava snacks to try

A crispy and flavorful South Indian pancake made with semolina, rice flour, and spices

Rava Dosa

Image Source: pexels

Soft and fluffy steamed cakes made with a batter of semolina, yogurt, and spices

Rava Idli

Image Source: pexels

A savory porridge-like dish made with roasted semolina, vegetables, and spices

Upma

Image Source: pexels

 Thick and savory pancakes made with a batter of semolina, yogurt, and vegetables

Rava Uttapam

Image Source: pexels

A comforting South Indian dish made with roasted semolina, moong dal (split green gram), and spices

Image Source: pexels

Rava Pongal

A flavorful South Indian breakfast dish made with semolina, vegetables, and spices

Rava Kichadi

Image Source: pexels

Crispy fritters made with a batter of semolina, rice flour, and spices, often mixed with chopped vegetables like onions and spinach

 Rava Bhajji

Image Source: pexels

Steamed dumplings made with a mixture of semolina, water, and spices, shaped into small balls

Rava Upma Kozhukattai

Image Source: pexels

Rava Cutlet

Image Source: pexels

Pan-fried patties made with semolina, mashed potatoes, and spices, often served as an appetizer

Soft and spongy steamed cakes made with a batter of semolina, yogurt, and spices, popular in Gujarati cuisine

Rava Dhokla

Image Source: pexels

