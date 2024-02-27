Heading 3
Aditi Singh
lifestyle
FEBRUARY 27, 2024
Rava snacks to try
A crispy and flavorful South Indian pancake made with semolina, rice flour, and spices
Rava Dosa
Soft and fluffy steamed cakes made with a batter of semolina, yogurt, and spices
Rava Idli
A savory porridge-like dish made with roasted semolina, vegetables, and spices
Upma
Thick and savory pancakes made with a batter of semolina, yogurt, and vegetables
Rava Uttapam
A comforting South Indian dish made with roasted semolina, moong dal (split green gram), and spices
Rava Pongal
A flavorful South Indian breakfast dish made with semolina, vegetables, and spices
Rava Kichadi
Crispy fritters made with a batter of semolina, rice flour, and spices, often mixed with chopped vegetables like onions and spinach
Rava Bhajji
Steamed dumplings made with a mixture of semolina, water, and spices, shaped into small balls
Rava Upma Kozhukattai
Rava Cutlet
Pan-fried patties made with semolina, mashed potatoes, and spices, often served as an appetizer
Soft and spongy steamed cakes made with a batter of semolina, yogurt, and spices, popular in Gujarati cuisine
Rava Dhokla
