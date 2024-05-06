Heading 3

Jiya Surana

lifestyle 

may 06, 2024

Reality Check ft. Indian Weddings

Say goodbye to financial woes and planning headaches! 

Wedding woes

Image: Pulkit Samrat Instagram

Let us guide you through a seamless journey to your dream wedding

Guide

Image: Rakul Preet Instagram

The dream wedding you envision may not align with the reality of your budget

#1

Image: Arti Singh's Instagram

Expecting everything to be perfect on your wedding day can set you up for disappointment

#2

Image: Krishna Mukherjee Instagram

Cultural expectations often overshadow personal preferences in Indian weddings

Image: Parineeti Chopra Instagram

#3

Skipping a wedding planner doesn't guarantee cost savings; it can lead to more stress and overspending

#4

Image: Krishna Mukherjee Instagram

Post-wedding, financial realities may require adjustments and compromises

#5

Image: Parineeti Chopra Instagram

Expecting everything to go according to plan on your wedding day is a recipe for stress

#6

Image: Arti Singh's Instagram

#7

Image: Kriti Kharbanda Instagram

Last-minute changes and unexpected expenses are common wedding planning pitfalls

The pressure to impress can lead to unnecessary spending on extravagant details

#8

Image: Parineeti Chopra Instagram

