Jiya Surana
may 06, 2024
Reality Check ft. Indian Weddings
Image: Pulkit Samrat Instagram
Image: Rakul Preet Instagram
The dream wedding you envision may not align with the reality of your budget
#1
Image: Arti Singh's Instagram
Expecting everything to be perfect on your wedding day can set you up for disappointment
#2
Image: Krishna Mukherjee Instagram
Cultural expectations often overshadow personal preferences in Indian weddings
Image: Parineeti Chopra Instagram
#3
Skipping a wedding planner doesn't guarantee cost savings; it can lead to more stress and overspending
#4
Image: Krishna Mukherjee Instagram
Post-wedding, financial realities may require adjustments and compromises
#5
Image: Parineeti Chopra Instagram
Expecting everything to go according to plan on your wedding day is a recipe for stress
#6
Image: Arti Singh's Instagram
#7
Image: Kriti Kharbanda Instagram
Last-minute changes and unexpected expenses are common wedding planning pitfalls
The pressure to impress can lead to unnecessary spending on extravagant details
#8
Image: Parineeti Chopra Instagram
